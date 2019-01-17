Mark Williams is one of the promising young big men in the junior class. The Norfolk (VA) Academy center checks a lot of boxes when it comes to a prep star.

He runs the floor beautifully, is athletic, long, agile and fluid. His size is impressive at 7-0 and 230 pounds. His length and leaping ability stand out even more.

Add in a dash of face-up shooting touch and you’ve got yourself a high-major to an elite high-major prospect.

Tar Heel Illustrated checked in on the Tidewater star for a general update on his game, his progression and his recruitment

“I think we are 11-2 on the season,” said Williams. “I am averaging between 19 and 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.”

Since the summer ended, Williams has added 15 pounds to his frame and become sturdier in the paint. He’s seen gains in other areas, too.

“I feel like I am more mobile, more active on both ends,” Williams said. “Also, I just feel stronger on the court.”

Offers have poured in for the lanky big man over the past six months. He has 25 or more and he’s picked up some big ones.