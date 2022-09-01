CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Alignment Committee has made its recommendations for the 2023-24 – 2026-27 4-year alignment plan. On August 23 and 26, 2022, the Alignment Appeals Committee met and addressed all appeals and opposition regarding the recommended alignment plan. Appellants were notified of the Appeal Committee’s decisions. Included in this memo are the Alignment Appeals Committee decisions.

Below is the timeline moving forward with this process:

September 7 Deadline to notify the VHSL office of intent to appeal.

The Executive Committee’s review of an appeal shall be limited to an evaluation of the written record of the original appeal as published in the appendix of the Recommended Alignment Plan. The Executive Committee shall then issue its decision in response to all such appeals as amendments to its final motion to approve the formal alignment plan. The VHSL’s Executive Director shall inform each appellant school of the Executive Committee’s decision. The decision of the Executive Committee shall be final.

September 21 Executive Committee determines final alignment plan – 2023 - 2027





Attachments:

August 23 and 26, 2022 Alignment Appeals Committee VotesRecommended Alignment Committee Plan 2023-24 through 2026-27Recommended District Alignment Plan for 2023-24 through 2026-27