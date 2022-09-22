Two undefeated teams meet when King & Queen plays host to Essex High Scool. Both teams have started the season with 4-0 records. Essex is averaging 40 points a game while allowing less than ten. King & Queen Central has posted four donuts on the scoreboard while averaging 54 points in their four wins.

Perhaps the highlight prospect is University of Virginia recruit and Rivals.com 3-star Kamren Robinson who you notice right away in warmups due to his size and athleticism. Robinson along with junior linebacker Bryan Roane Jr and senior DE Quincy Canada control the front seven. Running back Dorian Harris and quarterback Malachi Thornton are also players to keep an eye when Essex is on offense.

King & Queen Central will showcase senior Malik Holmes who had a phenomenal junior year finishing 1st Team All-State on Offense and Defense while receiving the Region A Defensive Player of the Year award. He finished with 2120 All purpose yards with 27 touchdowns, 100 tackles, and seven interceptions. He is receiving interest from Norfolk State and Virginia Military Institute.

Running back Kam Berry is explosive and the line has experience with senior Jorden Johnson. Joining Holmes on defense is senior Ty'Quan Speight.