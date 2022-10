One of the top remaining targets for Penn State in the class of 2023 was on campus this past Saturday for the team’s annual White Out game, as North Carolina athlete commit Kaveion Keys made the trip up from Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound inside linebacker caught up with Nittany Nation to discuss Saturday’s visit and where Penn State stands in his recruitment.

"It was a good visit,” Keys told Nittany Nation. “I'm glad I was up there for the visit. Overall I'd say the White Out atmosphere was what stood out to me the most for sure."