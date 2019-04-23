UNC adds another top player in top 75 guard Anthony Harris
After beginning the day with the commitment of five-star guard Cole Anthony, UNC added a running mate alongside him in Anthony Harris. A one-time Virginia Tech commit, Harris gave his verbal pledge to the Tar Heels following his official visit to Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
“The atmosphere, I got to know the coaches well, and the last few weeks or so it just felt like a place I could make a big impact and get them to another national championship,” Anthony told Rivals.com. “Indiana was great, and so were all the others that recruited me, but with it being closer to home and my family being able to see me play - and I have family down in North Carolina, too - coach (Archie) Miller did a great job. But to be a part of the UNC family and the culture there, and what they have done in the past, it was too good to pass it up.”
After landing Anthony, many immediately erased UNC’s chances with Harris, but he believes that the two can coexist.
“I have known Cole for a long time and we get along well. They need some pieces and he wouldn’t be calling me if they didn’t think it would work,” he said. “It is all going to fit well. I know how to play with other good players.”
After taking an official visit to Indiana last weekend, Harris chose the Tar Heels, in part because of the available playing time following the departures of Coby White and Kenny Williams this spring. The chance to play in the ACC and at a place not entirely far from home also played a factor into his decision.
Sitting out his senior season due to a torn ACL, Harris should receive a clean bill of health by the time his college career begins. A four-star prospect and a winner on the high school and travel circuits, Harris is most valued for his defensive prowess. He has become a better shooter and playmaker in recent years, but he is regarded as an elite perimeter defender who should pick up a slew of the minutes that Williams' departure leaves.
North Carolina now holds the commitments of four four-star-or-better prospects. Anthony and Harris should see plenty of minutes together in the backcourt next season, and a healthy Jeremiah Francis should also be in line for time. Armando Bacot is expected to anchor the middle as the Tar Heels continue to pursue Charleston Southern grad-transfer Christian Keeling and five-star senior Precious Achiuwa - the latter visited the program earlier this winter.