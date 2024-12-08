Unbeaten Graham Rallies Past Glenvar for 28-24 State Semis Win

The Glenvar Highlanders (12-1) will try to knock the Graham G-Men (13-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Mac Goad and the Grayson County Blue Devils take on the unbeaten Rye Cove Eagles for a spot in the Class 1 State Finals.
Unbeaten Phoebus is seeking a four-peat and now two wins away from accomplishing that as they host 12-1 Sherando.
Defending VHSL Class 3 State Champ Liberty Christian hosts William Byrd in a State Semifinal re-match from 2023.
Oscar Smith is 5-0 all-time in the playoffs against Colonial Forge. Can the Eagles finally knock the Tigers off?
