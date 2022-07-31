UGA hosts WR Mekhai White for another 'awesome' visit
Georgia has emerged as one of the clear favorites in the recruitment of 2024 receiver Mekhai White.
White took his first visit to Athens in April. He then earned an offer from the Bulldogs after a strong camp performance in June.
The three-star prospect out of Virginia returned to Athens on July 29. That trip further strengthened Georgia's position for White.
"It was awesome," White said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news