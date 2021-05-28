 VirginiaPreps - Tyler Johnson hoping to figure things out in June
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-28 11:01:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyler Johnson hoping to figure things out in June

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista wideout Tyler Johnson is a fast-riser in the 2022 class.

Nearly all off his recruiting attention has come within the past two months - at least from the perspective of reeling in scholarships - and he somewhat-suddenly has a couple dozen options, including a number of Power-5 programs. He's hoping to use visits during the month of June to figure out where and when he wants to narrow his recruiting focus.

{{ article.author_name }}