Turner Ashby Rolls into 3C Final 44-20 Over Alleghany!

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

GAME SUMMARY In a battle of the unbeaten, Turner Ashby flexed their dominance and prowess by dismantling their opponent on Friday night in the Region 3C semifinals. The Knights (12-0) hosted Alleghany (11-1) with the winner keeping their season alive and advancing to the Region final game to be played after Thanksgiving. Alleghany got on the scoreboard first following an interception by Brycen Griffith on defense. The Cougars' offensive attack quickly began driving with a steady dose of running back Carter Nicely on the ground. Then facing a 3rd down and 12 near midfield, a 27-yard scramble by Des Jordan kept Alleghany’s drive alive.

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

Moments later, Jordan found Hunter Knighton in the endzone to give Alleghany a quick lead. After taking the kickoff, Turner Ashby responded like a prizefighter when Beau Baylor broke through the Cougars' defense and dashed 63 yards on the ground for a touchdown. Solomon Kisembo’s extra point gave the Knights a lead they would never relinquish as Turner Ashby went on to secure a 44-20 victory. Kisembo extended the lead minutes into the second quarter after a Knights offensive drive into the redzone stalled. The senior drilled a 23-yard field goal between the uprights to extend Turner Ashby’s lead to 10-6. After glimpses of their superiority in the opening quarter, the Knights’ defense came alive in the second rattling Alleghany’s offense. Turner Ashby’s offense took advantage with their stout rushing attack contributing to two more Baylor touchdowns in the frame. The latter rushing score came after a fumble recovery by the Knights' defense.

Just before halftime, however, Jordan found Knighton for a 66-yard pass that set up Alleghany’s offense with a goal-to-go situation. After two unsuccessful attempts, the quarterback delivered a pass to Knighton that reached the endzone and pulled the score to within 23-14 at the break. After the break, both defenses appeared sharp against their opponents. The Knights forced a punt after a three-and-out series for Alleghany to start the second half. The Cougars' defense then forced Turner Ashby to turn the ball over on downs when the Knights stalled after marching into Cougar territory. On Alleghany’s next offensive possession, the Cougars went to the air after six consecutive rushing attempts to start the drive. That’s when the Knights' defense made them pay. Baylor picked off a pass from Jordan, igniting a spark on the sideline for his team.

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

When Turner Ashby’s offense returned to the field, the Knights covered 58 yards on the ground with Baylor reaching the endzone on a five-yard run with just over two minutes on the game clock in the third quarter. Micah Matthews ended the next Cougars’ offensive drive with an interception, leading to Baylor's fifth rushing touchdown of the night as the final quarter got underway. Moments later, the Knights' defense forced a turnover on downs, and Turner Ashby capitalized when Matthews hauled in a 19-yard pass from quarterback Zachary Grove. Alleghany would get a touchdown pass from Jordan to Xzavier Hayslett as time expired, but the deficit created by their opponent was too much for the Cougars to overcome as their second season in existence came to a close.

SCORING SUMMARY Alleghany 6 8 0 6—20 Turner Ashby 7 16 6 15—44 FIRST QUARTER A—Hunter Knighton 11 pass from Des Jordan (conversion failed), 7:25 TA—Beau Baylor 63 run (Solomon Kisembo kick), 7:11 SECOND QUARTER TA—Solomon Kisembo 23 field goal, 9:57 TA—Beau Baylor 3 run (Solomon Kisembo kick), 4:16 TA—Beau Baylor 3 un (kick blocked), 2:09 A—Hunter Knighton 9 pass from Des Jordan (Knighton pass from Jordan), 0:24 THIRD QUARTER TA—Beau Baylor 5 run (conversion failed), 2:40 FOURTH QUARTER TA—Baylor 10 run (Baylor run) 9:34 TA—Micah Matthews 19 pass from Zachary Grove (Solomon Kisembo kick), 8:05 A—Xzavier Hayslett 18 pass from Des Jordan, 0:00

STANDOUT PLAYERS Beau Baylor, Turner Ashby…As he has all season, the Class of 2025 prospect showed up and stood out for his team. On the season’s biggest stage to date, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder carried the ball 31 times for 198 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground. And that’s not all, Baylor hauled in an interception on defense, one of three turnovers forced by the Knights’ defense, sparking his squad’s scoring efforts in the second half of the contest.

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

Des Jordan, Alleghany…Despite the teams’ outcome not being what they had hoped for, the junior quarterback had a solid showing against a stout Turner Ashby defense. Jordan completed 50% of his passing attempts and threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan added 33 rushing yards in the contest and the 20 points against the Knights were the most any Turner Ashby opponent has scored all season.

LOOKING AHEAD The victory for the Knights extends the unbeaten season and ensures a trip to Lynchburg next week as Turner Ashby faces Liberty Christian in the Region 3C final contest. The Bulldogs knocked off Heritage-Lynchburg by a score of 35-14 on Friday to set the stage for the heavyweight battle. This will be the third consecutive season that the two teams have met and a rematch of the Region 3C title game from 2023. In the previous two meetings, the Bulldogs outscored Turner Ashby 113-33 combined. Both teams have superior running backs with Beau Baylor and Gideon Davidson, a Clemson commit, headlining the card but other players such as Virginia Tech commit Micah Matthews and Liberty Christian freshman quarterback Tyler Jackson will likely play pivotal roles. And, of course, there are the defensive units. Turner Ashby will be coming off the big defensive performance against Alleghany and securing an average of allowing just six points per contest while their offense is pacing at 40 points per game. Similarly, Liberty Christian is outscoring opponents 42-12 this season with the defense holding opponents to single digits in the final five games of the regular season before allowing each of their last two opponents to score 14. The upcoming matchup of undefeated teams will be one of the top games to watch in the state. Stay tuned to Virginiapreps.com for more on the upcoming battle.