Triple flip!: Hunter McLain is VT's third poach of the day

A local prospect who earned a Hokies offer and made the switch from Richmond is a Big Deal as VT tries to prove its intent to lock down talent from close to home.

The Hokies' third flip of the day didn't come from a former UVa commit (unlike the previous two), but Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter McLain is a key commitment nonetheless.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The 6-6, 295-pounder hails from just a half an hour away from Blacksburg, and is a high school teammate of VT's top signee, offensive lineman Gunner Givens. The duo visited a number of times together in 2019, but the emergency Dead Period and global pandemic stunted McLain's recruitment in different ways than what happened for Givens - who was already recognized as a top recruit.

After his Summer didn't see a bevy of FBS offers, McLain committed to Richmond. His senior year, however, saw the likes of Iowa State and Kentucky enter the fray, and he has already softened his pledge to the Spiders by the time Signing Day rolled around.

When the Hokies offered, it was a quick decision to execute the flip and join Givens just down the road in Blacksburg.