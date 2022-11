Sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan tossed four touchdown passes while completing 14 of 16 passes for 173 yards. His 1st pass attempt resulted in a touchdown; a 15-yard reception by junior Brennan Ridley .Logan also threw touchdown passes to Davion Brow n, Mario Thompson Jr , and Isaiah Robinson as he spread the ball around.

Trinity Episcopal (12-0) can lay claim to back-to-back VISAA State championships after defeating Benedictine 35-0 in a rematch of the 2021 State title game. The Titans finished the season undefeated while winning the 4th State title under head Coach Sam Mickens.

An interception by junior Cornell Allen set the Titans up at the Benedictine 43-yard line. Running back Trey Grant covered the 43 yards on four carries and his 7-yard touchdown gave the Titans a 7-0 lead. Grant finished with 18 carries for 123 yards.

The Titans suffocating defense allowed only two 1st downs the entire game and only 30 total yards from scrimmage. The Cadets only crossed midfield once on their final drive of the game. The defense was led by Davidson commit Hunter Brooks who had close to double digit tackles. Senior Robbie Dunn (VMI commit) and junior Jayden Williams also heard their names announced on more than one occasion.

Junior safety Zahir Rainer secured the Titans shutout with an interception on the final play of the game.