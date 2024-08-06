Advertisement
Trinity Episcopal 2024 Preview

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com

VISAA Division I

Head Coach Sam Mickens

2023 Record: 7-4 (Lost State Finals)

2024 Trinity Episcopal Schedule Maxpreps


After winning back-to-back VISAA State championships, the Titans lost to Benedictine last season. A 4th straight title game appearance is in the cards for Trinity Episcopal with an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball. The key to the Titans season might be their health which seemed to stall a 3rd straight title last season.

Junior Davion Brown is a 4-star recruit. (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Offense

