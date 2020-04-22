The Pitt football program grabbed a commitment from 2021 defensive end prospect Trevion Stevenson on Wednesday afternoon. Stevenson is a 6'5" and 217-pound prospect that can line up at linebacker or at end, but he may have a future on the defensive line at the collegiate level.

Stevenson stars from Phoebus High School in Hampton (Va). He was a one time commitment for Old Dominion, but opted to de-commit from the Monarchs. During the month of March he saw his recruitment blow up as he added numerous offers from a lot of programs including Mississippi State, Nebraska, and Texas among others.

Stevenson becomes the fourth commitment for Pitt's 2021 recruiting class. He joins a group of players that already includes Nahki Johnson, Rodney Hammond, and Javon McIntyre. Stevenson's commitment is notable because he is a Virginia native, and that is a state the Pitt coaches have tried to recruit more over the past year. He joins Hammond as the second Virginia native in the class.

Chris Beatty is Pitt's wide receivers coach, but he is the area recruiter for Virginia. He teamed up with Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to recruit Stevenson. Given the current state of the country, Stevenson made his commitment without actually visiting Pitt in person.

Pitt has 18 scholarship seniors heading into the 2020 season, so the 2021 recruiting should be larger than some of the more recent ones. The recruiting process is of course different given the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coaches can still communicate via phone, hold virtual tours, and offer new players under the current circumstances.