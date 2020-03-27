During a time when most programs are just trying to tread water, Ohio State continues to roll on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed another top running back prospect on Friday night, securing the verbal commitment of Hopewell (Va.) star TreVeyon Henderson.

The Rivals100 standout chose Ohio State over Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and many others, becoming the second top 100 back to pledge to the Buckeyes this month, joining North Carolina star Evan Pryor.

Henderson commits to Ohio State without ever having visited campus. The four-star speedster was supposed to make an unofficial visit for the Spring Game the weekend of April 11th. Despite the cancellation of the game and the NCAA mandated Dead Period, Henderson still felt the urge to join Ohio State's top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

It has been a full on effort from the Ohio State coaching staff during the Dead Period to keep the momentum it built this winter with Henderson and the Buckeyes did just that by continuing their strategy of trying to bring the visits to the players via video chatting, communicating consistently on the phone and even getting academic advisors on the phone with prospects to answer any questions.

This strategy has seen the Buckeyes land five prospects since the Dead Period started with Henderson becoming commitment No. 15 for Ohio State overall. Henderson is rated the No. 3 running back in the 2021 class and the No. 65 overall prospect in the nation by Rivals.com



