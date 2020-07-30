VirginiaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Former five-star FSU RB Khalan Laborn enters the portal

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Florida State running back Khalan Laborn.

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL



AS A RECRUIT

The nation's No. 1 all-purposed back in the Class of 2017, Laborn had several options as a recruit, including Alabama and Georgia. But Florida State quickly jumped to the front of the pack and locked up his commitment during the summer prior to his senior year and he never wavered on that pledge, even after the Seminoles added five-star Cam Akers later in the cycle.

AT FLORIDA STATE

Laborn took a redshirt in 2017 as he sat behind former five-star Jaques Patrick and Akers. His 2018 season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury two weeks into the season. In 2019, he played mostly as a backing up, making 10 appearances and rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Laborn also had several off-field issues that resulted in a suspension for the Florida game in 2019. He was also sent home form the Seminoles Bowl Game in 2017. The final straw came this week when he was dismissed by new Seminoles coach Mike Norvell for what was termed a violation of team rules. Laborn will have at least one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

It would make sense for Laborn to head back closer to home and it seems like Virginia Tech would be a nice match. If not, look for him to land at the Group of Five level, although it's unlikely he will have much time to find a new home with the season quickly approaching.



FARRELL'S TAKE

"Laborn was a huge talent coming out of high school with top end speed and excellent receiving skills. It’s hard to believe he was in the same class as Cam Akers who is already off to the NFL. He has been a major disappointment overall despite flashing some signs of his skill and it’s unknown why he’s been booted from FSU. From a skill perspective he can make an impact for someone. How much I’m not sure.”" -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 6.7 out of 10

IMPACT METER