football

Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 8 Games for 2019

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Only six of the 60 ranked teams from a week ago dropped out. To no surprise, the lone classification where two squads fell out was Class 2, where yet again the top-ranked program fell. Union becomes the fourth different team to take the top spot in Class 2 and third different one in as many weeks.

The Game of the Week in Virginia saw Highland Springs erase a 16-0 deficit with 26 unanswered points to beat a fellow reigning State Champ in Manchester. That makes the winning streak now 36 straight and counting for Loren Johnson's Springers, who could have the state record of 52 consecutive victories set by Phoebus (and eventually broken by Woodside in 2011 when it was the nation's longest) in their sight by next year.

Every division has multiple undefeated teams, except Class 2, where Stuarts Draft is the lone school without a blemish.

Below are the latest rankings as we head into another Friday night of October football action...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

6-0

W 21-14 over Madison

2

2

Freedom-PW

6-0

W 37-14 over C.D. Hylton

3

3

Colonial Forge

5-1

W 24-13 over Mountain View

4

4

Oscar Smith

5-1

W 49-0 over King's Fork

5

5

South County

6-0

W 44-0 over W.T. Woodson

6

6

Lake Braddock

5-1

W 42-27 over Robinson

7

7

Stonewall Jackson

5-1

W 9-7 over Battlefield

8

8

Massaponax

6-1

W 49-21 over Riverbend

9

10

Chantilly

6-0

W 34-7 over Hayfield

10

NR

Patriot

5-1

W 51-6 over Osbourn Park
Dropped Out: #9 Ocean Lakes (5-2) fell to Maury 31-6
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

7-0

W 26-16 over Manchester

2

2

Stone Bridge

6-0

W 46-3 over Riverside

3

3

Maury

6-0

W 31-6 over Ocean Lakes

4

5

Salem-VB

6-0

W 61-0 over First Colonial

5

6

Woodside

7-0

W 40-0 over Menchville

6

4

Manchester

5-1

L 16-26 to Highland Springs

7

7

Varina

6-1

W 48-10 over PH-Ashland

8

9

Deep Run

6-0

W 29-6 over Douglas Freeman

9

NR

Deep Creek

6-0

W 42-0 over Western Branch

10

8

Mountain View

6-1

L 13-24 to Colonial Forge
Dropped Out: #10 Cox (4-2) fell to Landstown 27-16
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

E.C. Glass

6-0

W 47-28 over Liberty Christian

2

2

Louisa

6-0

W 55-14 over Monticello

3

3

Broad Run

6-0

W 28-14 over Loudoun Valley

4

4

Tuscarora

6-1

W 43-7 over Heritaqge-Leesburg

5

5

Salem

6-0

W 51-34 over PH-Roanoke

6

6

Eastern View

7-0

W 49-6 over Courtland

7

7

Liberty-Bealeton

6-0

W 20-13 over Sherando

8

8

Handley

6-0

W 21-13 over Millbrook

9

9

Monacan

5-1

W 21-20 over Midlothian

10

NR

Churchland

6-1

W 38-12 over Norview
Dropped Out: #10 Millbrook (5-2) fell to #8 Handley 21-13
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Rec. Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

6-0

W 41-7 over William Byrd

2

2

Hopewell

6-0

W 64-20 over Petersburg

3

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 29-18 over Rustburg

4

4

Phoebus

5-1

W 70-0 over Denbigh

5

5

Spotswood

6-0

W 56-10 over Rockbridge

6

6

York

6-0

W 29-28 over New Kent

7

7

Lafayette

5-1

W 48-7 over Smithfield

8

9

Magna Vista

5-1

Idle

9

10

Goochland

5-1

W 55-16 over Prince Edward

10

8

Norcom

4-2

L 56-57 to Lake Taylor (OT)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

3

Union

6-1

W 32-26 over Ridgeview

2

4

Graham

4-2

W 41-6 over Lebanon

3

5

Stuarts Draft

6-0

W 34-21 over Buffalo Gap

4

1

Ridgeview

5-1

L 26-32 to Union

5

6

Radford

5-1

W 42-13 over James River-B

6

9

TJ-Richmond

5-1

W 29-0 over John Marshall

7

10

Buckingham

5-1

W 36-6 over Cumberland

8

NR

Appomattox

4-2

W 21-7 over Gretna

9

2

Gretna

4-2

L 7-21 to Appomattox

10

NR

Luray

5-1

W 35-34 over Clarke County
Dropped Out: #7 King William (4-2) fell to Warhill 57-14; #8 Clarke County (4-2) fell to Luray 35-34
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Rec. Result

1

1

Riverheads

6-0

W 48-0 over Wilson Memorial

2

2

PH-Glade Spring

7-0

W 42-13 over Holston

3

3

Galax

5-1

W 52-0 over Fort Chiswell

4

4

Narrows

6-0

W 42-14 over Covington

5

5

Chilhowie

5-1

Idle

6

6

Essex

5-1

W 65-14 over Northumberland

7

7

Washington & Lee

4-2

W 68-0 over Lancaster

8

9

George Wythe

5-1

Idle

9

10

King & Queen

6-0

W 50-6 over Mathews

10

NR

Sussex Central

5-1

W 34-29 over Park View-SH
Dropped Out: #8 Rappahannock (4-2) fell to Colonial Beach 30-28


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.


