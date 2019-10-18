Only six of the 60 ranked teams from a week ago dropped out. To no surprise, the lone classification where two squads fell out was Class 2, where yet again the top-ranked program fell. Union becomes the fourth different team to take the top spot in Class 2 and third different one in as many weeks.

The Game of the Week in Virginia saw Highland Springs erase a 16-0 deficit with 26 unanswered points to beat a fellow reigning State Champ in Manchester. That makes the winning streak now 36 straight and counting for Loren Johnson's Springers, who could have the state record of 52 consecutive victories set by Phoebus (and eventually broken by Woodside in 2011 when it was the nation's longest) in their sight by next year.

Every division has multiple undefeated teams, except Class 2, where Stuarts Draft is the lone school without a blemish.

Below are the latest rankings as we head into another Friday night of October football action...



