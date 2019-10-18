Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 8 Games for 2019
Only six of the 60 ranked teams from a week ago dropped out. To no surprise, the lone classification where two squads fell out was Class 2, where yet again the top-ranked program fell. Union becomes the fourth different team to take the top spot in Class 2 and third different one in as many weeks.
The Game of the Week in Virginia saw Highland Springs erase a 16-0 deficit with 26 unanswered points to beat a fellow reigning State Champ in Manchester. That makes the winning streak now 36 straight and counting for Loren Johnson's Springers, who could have the state record of 52 consecutive victories set by Phoebus (and eventually broken by Woodside in 2011 when it was the nation's longest) in their sight by next year.
Every division has multiple undefeated teams, except Class 2, where Stuarts Draft is the lone school without a blemish.
Below are the latest rankings as we head into another Friday night of October football action...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
6-0
|
W 21-14 over Madison
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
6-0
|
W 37-14 over C.D. Hylton
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
5-1
|
W 24-13 over Mountain View
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
5-1
|
W 49-0 over King's Fork
|
5
|
5
|
South County
|
6-0
|
W 44-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
6
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
5-1
|
W 42-27 over Robinson
|
7
|
7
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
5-1
|
W 9-7 over Battlefield
|
8
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
6-1
|
W 49-21 over Riverbend
|
9
|
10
|
Chantilly
|
6-0
|
W 34-7 over Hayfield
|
10
|
NR
|
Patriot
|
5-1
|
W 51-6 over Osbourn Park
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
7-0
|
W 26-16 over Manchester
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
6-0
|
W 46-3 over Riverside
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
6-0
|
W 31-6 over Ocean Lakes
|
4
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
6-0
|
W 61-0 over First Colonial
|
5
|
6
|
Woodside
|
7-0
|
W 40-0 over Menchville
|
6
|
4
|
Manchester
|
5-1
|
L 16-26 to Highland Springs
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
6-1
|
W 48-10 over PH-Ashland
|
8
|
9
|
Deep Run
|
6-0
|
W 29-6 over Douglas Freeman
|
9
|
NR
|
Deep Creek
|
6-0
|
W 42-0 over Western Branch
|
10
|
8
|
Mountain View
|
6-1
|
L 13-24 to Colonial Forge
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
6-0
|
W 47-28 over Liberty Christian
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
6-0
|
W 55-14 over Monticello
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
6-0
|
W 28-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
6-1
|
W 43-7 over Heritaqge-Leesburg
|
5
|
5
|
Salem
|
6-0
|
W 51-34 over PH-Roanoke
|
6
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
7-0
|
W 49-6 over Courtland
|
7
|
7
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
6-0
|
W 20-13 over Sherando
|
8
|
8
|
Handley
|
6-0
|
W 21-13 over Millbrook
|
9
|
9
|
Monacan
|
5-1
|
W 21-20 over Midlothian
|
10
|
NR
|
Churchland
|
6-1
|
W 38-12 over Norview
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Rec.
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
6-0
|
W 41-7 over William Byrd
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
6-0
|
W 64-20 over Petersburg
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
5-1
|
W 29-18 over Rustburg
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
5-1
|
W 70-0 over Denbigh
|
5
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
6-0
|
W 56-10 over Rockbridge
|
6
|
6
|
York
|
6-0
|
W 29-28 over New Kent
|
7
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
5-1
|
W 48-7 over Smithfield
|
8
|
9
|
Magna Vista
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
Goochland
|
5-1
|
W 55-16 over Prince Edward
|
10
|
8
|
Norcom
|
4-2
|
L 56-57 to Lake Taylor (OT)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3
|
Union
|
6-1
|
W 32-26 over Ridgeview
|
2
|
4
|
Graham
|
4-2
|
W 41-6 over Lebanon
|
3
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
6-0
|
W 34-21 over Buffalo Gap
|
4
|
1
|
Ridgeview
|
5-1
|
L 26-32 to Union
|
5
|
6
|
Radford
|
5-1
|
W 42-13 over James River-B
|
6
|
9
|
TJ-Richmond
|
5-1
|
W 29-0 over John Marshall
|
7
|
10
|
Buckingham
|
5-1
|
W 36-6 over Cumberland
|
8
|
NR
|
Appomattox
|
4-2
|
W 21-7 over Gretna
|
9
|
2
|
Gretna
|
4-2
|
L 7-21 to Appomattox
|
10
|
NR
|
Luray
|
5-1
|
W 35-34 over Clarke County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Rec.
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
6-0
|
W 48-0 over Wilson Memorial
|
2
|
2
|
PH-Glade Spring
|
7-0
|
W 42-13 over Holston
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
5-1
|
W 52-0 over Fort Chiswell
|
4
|
4
|
Narrows
|
6-0
|
W 42-14 over Covington
|
5
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
5-1
|
W 65-14 over Northumberland
|
7
|
7
|
Washington & Lee
|
4-2
|
W 68-0 over Lancaster
|
8
|
9
|
George Wythe
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
King & Queen
|
6-0
|
W 50-6 over Mathews
|
10
|
NR
|
Sussex Central
|
5-1
|
W 34-29 over Park View-SH
