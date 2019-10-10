There's a NEW #1 ranked team in Class 2 and that comes with Radford's loss to Richlands as the Bobcats drop five spots. Ridgeview, one of the newer schools in Virginia, takes the top spot with rushing sensation Trenton Adkins - who is on pace to break some records this year - vaults to the front of the pack.

We have no shortage of fascinating matchups this week, headlined by a showdown of epic proportions in Richmond with Highland Springs facing Manchester in a battle between two defending State Champs with the longest active winning streaks in Virginia. Besides that one, Ocean Lakes hosts Maury as reigning region title winners collide. Union plays Ridgeview in a big one out in Southwest VA as well.

See the newest rankings through six weeks of action for the 2019 campaign below...



