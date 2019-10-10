Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 7 Games for 2019
There's a NEW #1 ranked team in Class 2 and that comes with Radford's loss to Richlands as the Bobcats drop five spots. Ridgeview, one of the newer schools in Virginia, takes the top spot with rushing sensation Trenton Adkins - who is on pace to break some records this year - vaults to the front of the pack.
We have no shortage of fascinating matchups this week, headlined by a showdown of epic proportions in Richmond with Highland Springs facing Manchester in a battle between two defending State Champs with the longest active winning streaks in Virginia. Besides that one, Ocean Lakes hosts Maury as reigning region title winners collide. Union plays Ridgeview in a big one out in Southwest VA as well.
See the newest rankings through six weeks of action for the 2019 campaign below...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
5-0
|
W 53-3 over W.T. Woodson
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
5-0
|
W 49-0 over Forest Park
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
4-1
|
W 56-0 over Riverbend
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
4-1
|
W 56-14 over Western Branch
|
5
|
5
|
South County
|
5-0
|
W 54-7 over Annandale
|
6
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
4-1
|
W 40-12 over Oakton
|
7
|
7
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
4-1
|
W 21-7 over John Champe
|
8
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
5-1
|
W 39-2 over Brooke Point
|
9
|
10
|
Ocean Lakes
|
5-1
|
W 35-30 over Green Run
|
10
|
NR
|
Chantilly
|
5-0
|
W 42-13 over Washington-Liberty
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
6-0
|
W 41-8 over Henrico
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
5-0
|
W 55-7 over Rock Ridge
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
5-0
|
W 55-14 over Hermitage
|
4
|
4
|
Manchester
|
5-0
|
W 49-21 over Huguenot
|
5
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Woodside
|
6-0
|
W 35-0 over Heritage-NN
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
5-1
|
W 56-7 over Lake Taylor
|
8
|
9
|
Mountain View
|
6-0
|
L 26-34 to North Stafford
|
9
|
10
|
Deep Run
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
NR
|
Cox
|
4-1
|
W 47-14 over Kellam
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
5-0
|
W 49-15 over GW-Danville
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
5-0
|
W 35-14 over Orange
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
5-0
|
W 35-7 over Loudoun County
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
5-1
|
W 31-13 over Stafford
|
5
|
5
|
Salem
|
5-0
|
W 41-13 over Christiansburg
|
6
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
6-0
|
W 35-7 over James Monroe
|
7
|
10
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
5-0
|
W 40-29 over Kettle Run
|
8
|
NR
|
Handley
|
5-0
|
W 42-7 over Culpeper
|
9
|
NR
|
Monacan
|
4-1
|
W 49-6 over George Wythe
|
10
|
NR
|
Millbrook
|
5-1
|
W 42-21 over Fauquier
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
5-0
|
W 77-0 over Staunton
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
5-0
|
W 44-7 over Thomas Dale
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
4-1
|
W 42-7 over Gloucester
|
5
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
York
|
5-0
|
W 10-7 over Tabb
|
7
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
4-1
|
W 55-2 over New Kent
|
8
|
8
|
Norcom
|
4-1
|
W 46-6 over Norview
|
9
|
9
|
Magna Vista
|
5-1
|
W 56-3 over Tunstall
|
10
|
10
|
Goochland
|
4-1
|
W 35-0 over Amelia
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
4
|
Gretna
|
4-1
|
W 67-20 over Nelson County
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
5-1
|
L 14-21 to Paintsville, KY
|
4
|
5
|
Graham
|
3-2
|
W 42-6 over Princeton, WV
|
5
|
6
|
Stuarts Draft
|
5-0
|
W 56-27 over Luray
|
6
|
1
|
Radford
|
4-1
|
L 28-45 to Richlands
|
7
|
7
|
King William
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
9
|
Clarke County
|
4-1
|
W 50-13 over Madison County
|
9
|
10
|
TJ-Richmond
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
NR
|
Buckingham
|
4-1
|
W 57-30 over Northumberland
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
5-0
|
W 49-21 over Skyline
|
2
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
6-0
|
W 31-0 over Rural Retreat
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Narrows
|
5-0
|
W 24-20 over Holston
|
5
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
5-1
|
W 22-7 over Virginia High
|
6
|
7
|
Essex
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
6
|
Washington & Lee
|
3-2
|
L 20-21 to King George
|
8
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
George Wythe
|
5-1
|
W 34-7 over Gate City
|
10
|
NR
|
King & Queen
|
5-0
|
Idle
