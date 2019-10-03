This week's slate to open up October doesn't offer us as many juicy matchups as the end of September did, where we were littered with ranks teams facing off against each other. There are still plenty of unbeaten squads through one full month of play, though.

In fact, we have eight teams without a loss ranked in Class 5, where Mountain View and Deep Run are new to the rankings. Highland Springs of course is on the state's longest winning streak and will soon be colliding with another defending State Champ - Manchester - on October 11th.

Additionally, it's worth noting that there were no changes whatsoever in Class 4, which saw quite a few the first few weeks of the season.

Game of the Week? It's hard to pinpoint just one, although Varina out of Class 5 hosting Lake Taylor from Class 4 is worth checking out as the Blue Devils come off a game in which they nearly put up 80 points on the board.

Other ranked matchups of note include Class 6 Thomas Dale taking on Class 3 Hopewell, while a Class 4 showdown pits E.C. Glass against GW-Danville, looking to spring what some could consider a mild upset.

Below are the latest rankings...



