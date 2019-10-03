Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 6 Games for 2019
This week's slate to open up October doesn't offer us as many juicy matchups as the end of September did, where we were littered with ranks teams facing off against each other. There are still plenty of unbeaten squads through one full month of play, though.
In fact, we have eight teams without a loss ranked in Class 5, where Mountain View and Deep Run are new to the rankings. Highland Springs of course is on the state's longest winning streak and will soon be colliding with another defending State Champ - Manchester - on October 11th.
Additionally, it's worth noting that there were no changes whatsoever in Class 4, which saw quite a few the first few weeks of the season.
Game of the Week? It's hard to pinpoint just one, although Varina out of Class 5 hosting Lake Taylor from Class 4 is worth checking out as the Blue Devils come off a game in which they nearly put up 80 points on the board.
Other ranked matchups of note include Class 6 Thomas Dale taking on Class 3 Hopewell, while a Class 4 showdown pits E.C. Glass against GW-Danville, looking to spring what some could consider a mild upset.
Below are the latest rankings...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
4-0
|
W 23-7 over Stonewall Jackson
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
4-0
|
W 47-0 over Battlefield
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
3-1
|
W 49-0 over Brooke Point
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-1
|
W 42-10 over Indian River
|
5
|
5
|
South County
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
7
|
Lake Braddock
|
3-1
|
W 49-10 over George Marshall
|
7
|
6
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
3-1
|
L 7-23 to Westfield
|
8
|
9
|
Massaponax
|
4-1
|
W 58-0 over Stafford
|
9
|
8
|
Thomas Dale
|
3-1
|
W 33-24 over Petersburg
|
10
|
10
|
Ocean Lakes
|
4-0
|
W 28-8 over Tallwood
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
5-0
|
W 39-7 over Page (NC)
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
4-0
|
W 68-9 over Freedom-SR
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
4-0
|
W 47-12 over Norview
|
4
|
4
|
Manchester
|
4-0
|
W 62-7 over James River
|
5
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
5-0
|
W 42-0 over Kempsville
|
6
|
6
|
Woodside
|
5-0
|
W 22-0 over Hampton
|
7
|
10
|
Varina
|
4-1
|
W 79-0 over Hanover
|
8
|
9
|
North Stafford
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
Mountain View
|
5-0
|
W 31-6 over Riverbend
|
10
|
NR
|
Deep Run
|
5-0
|
W 47-20 over Hermitage
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
4-0
|
W 34-0 over Rustburg
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
4-0
|
W 55-0 over Charlottesville
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
4-0
|
W 56-7 over Urbana (MD)
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
4-1
|
W 31-7 over Briar Woods
|
5
|
5
|
Salem
|
4-0
|
W 35-21 over Blacksburg
|
6
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
5-0
|
W 59-14 over Caroline
|
7
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
4-1
|
W 53-12 over Booker T.
|
8
|
8
|
Pulaski County
|
5-0
|
W 49-12 over Cave Spring
|
9
|
9
|
GW-Danville
|
3-1
|
W 61-6 over Tunstall
|
10
|
10
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
4-0
|
W 28-7 over Culpeper
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
4-0
|
W 54-6 over Colonial Heights
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
W 49-8 over Amherst
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
3-1
|
W 55-13 over Bethel
|
5
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
5-0
|
W 49-18 over Wilson Memorial
|
6
|
6
|
York
|
4-0
|
W 41-0 over Grafton
|
7
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
3-1
|
W 42-0 over Tabb
|
8
|
8
|
Norcom
|
3-1
|
W 51-6 over Wilson
|
9
|
10
|
Magna Vista
|
4-1
|
W 62-0 over Martinsville
|
10
|
NR
|
Goochland
|
3-1
|
W 41-16 over Randolph-Henry
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Radford
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Giles
|
2
|
2
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
W 55-6 over Lee
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
5-0
|
W 28-14 over Gate City
|
4
|
5
|
Gretna
|
3-1
|
W 48-20 over William Campbell
|
5
|
6
|
Graham
|
2-2
|
Idle
|
6
|
8
|
Stuarts Draft
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
4
|
King William
|
4-1
|
L 29-32 to Washington & Lee
|
8
|
NR
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
W 56-14 over Madison County
|
9
|
10
|
Clarke County
|
3-1
|
W 42-7 over East Rockingham
|
10
|
9
|
TJ-Richmond
|
4-1
|
W 35-32 over Glen Allen
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
4-0
|
W 55-15 over Colonial Beach
|
2
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
5-0
|
W 42-6 over John Battle
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
4-1
|
L 28-42 to Northside
|
4
|
4
|
Narrows
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
4-1
|
W 48-6 over Northwood
|
6
|
6
|
Washington & Lee
|
3-1
|
W 32-29 over King William
|
7
|
7
|
Essex
|
4-1
|
W 60-0 over Charles City
|
8
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
4-1
|
W 55-0 over Mathews
|
9
|
9
|
George Wythe
|
4-1
|
W 34-16 over Auburn
|
10
|
NR
|
Northumberland
|
4-0
|
W 60-22 over Bruton
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.