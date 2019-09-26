News More News
Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 5 Games for 2019

We're getting ready to turn the calendar from September to October and creeping up on the midway point of this 2019 regular season. It's hard to fathom, yet we still have a handful of unbeaten squads across all six classifications in VHSL Football.

Check out the latest rankings below...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

3-0

W 40-34 over Lake Braddock

2

2

Freedom-PW

3-0

Idle

3

3

Colonial Forge

2-1

W 59-7 over C.D. Hylton

4

4

Oscar Smith

2-1

W 58-6 over Hickory

5

7

South County

4-0

W 29-7 over Madison

6

9

Stonewall Jackson

3-0

W 42-7 over Brooke Point

7

6

Lake Braddock

2-1

L 34-40 to Westfield

8

8

Thomas Dale

2-1

Idle

9

10

Massaponax

3-1

W 26-23 over Penn Wood, PA

10

5

Ocean Lakes

3-1

L 28-29 to Princess Anne in 2OT
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

4-0

W 54-13 over North Stafford

2

2

Stone Bridge

3-0

Idle

3

3

Maury

3-0

W 42-0 over Churchland

4

4

Manchester

3-0

W 27-7 over Clover Hill

5

6

Salem-VB

4-0

W 42-0 over Green Run

6

7

Woodside

4-0

W 21-0 over Warwick

7

8

Woodgrove

3-1

W 39-7 over Dominion

8

9

Indian River

2-1

W 40-20 over Nansemond River

9

5

North Stafford

3-1

L 13-54 to Highland Springs

10

10

Varina

3-1

W 56-13 over Hermitage
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 59-21 over Jefferson Forest

2

2

Louisa

3-0

Idle

3

3

Broad Run

3-0

Idle

4

4

Tuscarora

3-1

W 35-0 over Musselman (WV)

5

5

Salem

3-0

W 21-14 over Northside

6

6

Eastern View

4-0

W 48-6 over Charlottesville

7

7

Lake Taylor

3-1

W 62-0 over Wilson

8

8

Pulaski County

4-0

W 19-14 over William Byrd

9

NR

GW-Danville

2-1

Idle

10

NR

Liberty-Bealeton

3-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #89Huguenot (2-1) fell to Cosby 42-19 and #10 Spotsylvania (3-1) fell to Brentsville 34-30
Class 3 Top Ten:
RK LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

4-0

W 49-0 over William Campbell

2

3

Hopewell

3-0

W 35-13 over Henrico

3

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-1

W 68-14 over Liberty-Bedford

4

5

Phoebus

2-1

W 42-6 over Hampton

5

7

Spotswood

4-0

W 44-7 over Monticello

6

8

York

3-0

W 28-21 over Lafayete

7

2

Lafayette

2-1

L 21-28 to York

8

7

Norcom

2-1

W 54-14 over John Marshall

9

8

Petersburg

2-1

Idle

10

6

Magna Vista

3-1

L 26-40 to Franklin County
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Radford

3-0

W 21-20 over Gretna in OT

2

4

Ridgeview

4-0

W 42-7 over Gate City

3

7

Union

4-0

W 37-35 over Graham

4

8

King William

4-0

W 48-35 over Caroline

5

5

Gretna

2-1

L 20-21 to Radford in OT

6

1

Graham

2-2

L 35-37 to Union

7

9

Amelia

3-0

W 38-14 over Prince Edward

8

NR

Stuarts Draft

4-0

W 21-7 over Clarke County

9

10

TJ-Richmond

3-1

W 67-14 over Greensville

10

3

Clarke County

2-1

L 7-21 to Stuarts Draft
Class 1 Top Ten:
RK LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

3-0

Idle

2

2

Galax

4-0

W 51-14 over Rural Retreat

3

4

PH-Glade Spring

4-0

W 51-6 over Lee

4

5

Narrows

4-0

W 20-8 over Giles

5

6

Chilhowie

3-1

W 62-28 over Eastside

6

9

Washington & Lee

2-1

W 53-26 over Rappahannock

7

7

Essex

3-1

W 54-12 over Franklin

8

3

Rappahannock

3-1

L 26-53 to Washington & Lee

9

10

George Wythe

3-1

W 65-35 over Carroll County

10

NR

Grundy

4-0

W 48-0 over East Ridge (KY)
Dropped Out: #8 William Campbell (3-1) fell to #1 Lord Botetourt 49-0


