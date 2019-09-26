Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 5 Games for 2019
We're getting ready to turn the calendar from September to October and creeping up on the midway point of this 2019 regular season. It's hard to fathom, yet we still have a handful of unbeaten squads across all six classifications in VHSL Football.
Check out the latest rankings below...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
3-0
|
W 40-34 over Lake Braddock
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
2-1
|
W 59-7 over C.D. Hylton
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-1
|
W 58-6 over Hickory
|
5
|
7
|
South County
|
4-0
|
W 29-7 over Madison
|
6
|
9
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
3-0
|
W 42-7 over Brooke Point
|
7
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
2-1
|
L 34-40 to Westfield
|
8
|
8
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
10
|
Massaponax
|
3-1
|
W 26-23 over Penn Wood, PA
|
10
|
5
|
Ocean Lakes
|
3-1
|
L 28-29 to Princess Anne in 2OT
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
4-0
|
W 54-13 over North Stafford
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
3-0
|
W 42-0 over Churchland
|
4
|
4
|
Manchester
|
3-0
|
W 27-7 over Clover Hill
|
5
|
6
|
Salem-VB
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Green Run
|
6
|
7
|
Woodside
|
4-0
|
W 21-0 over Warwick
|
7
|
8
|
Woodgrove
|
3-1
|
W 39-7 over Dominion
|
8
|
9
|
Indian River
|
2-1
|
W 40-20 over Nansemond River
|
9
|
5
|
North Stafford
|
3-1
|
L 13-54 to Highland Springs
|
10
|
10
|
Varina
|
3-1
|
W 56-13 over Hermitage
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-0
|
W 59-21 over Jefferson Forest
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
3-1
|
W 35-0 over Musselman (WV)
|
5
|
5
|
Salem
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Northside
|
6
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
4-0
|
W 48-6 over Charlottesville
|
7
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
3-1
|
W 62-0 over Wilson
|
8
|
8
|
Pulaski County
|
4-0
|
W 19-14 over William Byrd
|
9
|
NR
|
GW-Danville
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
NR
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
3-0
|
Idle
|RK
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
4-0
|
W 49-0 over William Campbell
|
2
|
3
|
Hopewell
|
3-0
|
W 35-13 over Henrico
|
3
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3-1
|
W 68-14 over Liberty-Bedford
|
4
|
5
|
Phoebus
|
2-1
|
W 42-6 over Hampton
|
5
|
7
|
Spotswood
|
4-0
|
W 44-7 over Monticello
|
6
|
8
|
York
|
3-0
|
W 28-21 over Lafayete
|
7
|
2
|
Lafayette
|
2-1
|
L 21-28 to York
|
8
|
7
|
Norcom
|
2-1
|
W 54-14 over John Marshall
|
9
|
8
|
Petersburg
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
6
|
Magna Vista
|
3-1
|
L 26-40 to Franklin County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Radford
|
3-0
|
W 21-20 over Gretna in OT
|
2
|
4
|
Ridgeview
|
4-0
|
W 42-7 over Gate City
|
3
|
7
|
Union
|
4-0
|
W 37-35 over Graham
|
4
|
8
|
King William
|
4-0
|
W 48-35 over Caroline
|
5
|
5
|
Gretna
|
2-1
|
L 20-21 to Radford in OT
|
6
|
1
|
Graham
|
2-2
|
L 35-37 to Union
|
7
|
9
|
Amelia
|
3-0
|
W 38-14 over Prince Edward
|
8
|
NR
|
Stuarts Draft
|
4-0
|
W 21-7 over Clarke County
|
9
|
10
|
TJ-Richmond
|
3-1
|
W 67-14 over Greensville
|
10
|
3
|
Clarke County
|
2-1
|
L 7-21 to Stuarts Draft
|RK
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Galax
|
4-0
|
W 51-14 over Rural Retreat
|
3
|
4
|
PH-Glade Spring
|
4-0
|
W 51-6 over Lee
|
4
|
5
|
Narrows
|
4-0
|
W 20-8 over Giles
|
5
|
6
|
Chilhowie
|
3-1
|
W 62-28 over Eastside
|
6
|
9
|
Washington & Lee
|
2-1
|
W 53-26 over Rappahannock
|
7
|
7
|
Essex
|
3-1
|
W 54-12 over Franklin
|
8
|
3
|
Rappahannock
|
3-1
|
L 26-53 to Washington & Lee
|
9
|
10
|
George Wythe
|
3-1
|
W 65-35 over Carroll County
|
10
|
NR
|
Grundy
|
4-0
|
W 48-0 over East Ridge (KY)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.