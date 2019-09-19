There' a new #1 team in Class 4. By virtue of Lake Taylor's lopsided loss to Maury, which knocked off the Titans for the first time in ten years, E.C. Glass vaults to the top spot. The other five classifications remain untouched in the top spot, but there are five new teams to the rankings altogether, three of which are in Division 4.

Some big showdowns await us for Week 4 as #1 Westfield takes on #6 Lake Braddock in a battle at the Class 6 level. Meanwhile, in Class 5 it's Highland Springs with its 32-game winning streak playing a North Stafford team that is #5 in the rankings following a tight win over traditional Class 4 contender Dinwiddie. Other matchups involving ranked teams include Union traveling to Graham in Class 2, Washington & Lee hosting Rappahannock in Class 1, and Lafayette visiting York in a Bay Rivers District clash.

Two teams just outside the Class 5 Top Ten to keep an eye on are Mountain View and Nansemond River, which visits reigning Southeastern District Champ Indian River, who's presently #9 in the rankings.

See the rankings below...



