Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 4 Games for 2019
There' a new #1 team in Class 4. By virtue of Lake Taylor's lopsided loss to Maury, which knocked off the Titans for the first time in ten years, E.C. Glass vaults to the top spot. The other five classifications remain untouched in the top spot, but there are five new teams to the rankings altogether, three of which are in Division 4.
Some big showdowns await us for Week 4 as #1 Westfield takes on #6 Lake Braddock in a battle at the Class 6 level. Meanwhile, in Class 5 it's Highland Springs with its 32-game winning streak playing a North Stafford team that is #5 in the rankings following a tight win over traditional Class 4 contender Dinwiddie. Other matchups involving ranked teams include Union traveling to Graham in Class 2, Washington & Lee hosting Rappahannock in Class 1, and Lafayette visiting York in a Bay Rivers District clash.
Two teams just outside the Class 5 Top Ten to keep an eye on are Mountain View and Nansemond River, which visits reigning Southeastern District Champ Indian River, who's presently #9 in the rankings.
See the rankings below...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
3
|
Freedom-PW
|
3-0
|
W 30-27 over Colonial Forge
|
3
|
2
|
Colonial Forge
|
1-1
|
L 27-30 to Freedom-PW
|
4
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-1
|
W 76-0 over Lakeland
|
5
|
6
|
Ocean Lakes
|
3-0
|
W 9-3 over Landstown
|
6
|
7
|
Lake Braddock
|
2-0
|
W 44-7 over Hayfield
|
7
|
8
|
South County
|
2-0
|
W 41-13 over T.C. Williams
|
8
|
4
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-1
|
L 19-21 to Hermitage
|
9
|
10
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
2-0
|
W 48-7 over Forest Park
|
10
|
9
|
Massaponax
|
2-1
|
L 27-28 to Louisa
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
3-0
|
W 47-0 over Meadowbrook
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
3-0
|
W 42-7 over Brooke Point
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
2-0
|
W 49-7 over Lake Taylor
|
4
|
4
|
Manchester
|
3-0
|
W 34-12 over Monacan
|
5
|
5
|
North Stafford
|
3-0
|
W 33-29 over Dinwiddie
|
6
|
7
|
Salem-VB
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Tallwood
|
7
|
8
|
Woodside
|
3-0
|
W 40-0 over Denbigh
|
8
|
6
|
Woodgrove
|
2-1
|
L 12-13 to Tuscarora
|
9
|
9
|
Indian River
|
1-1
|
W 33-12 over King's Fork
|
10
|
10
|
Varina
|
2-1
|
W 55-13 over Matoaca
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
E.C. Glass
|
2-0
|
W 34-7 over Franklin County
|
2
|
3
|
Louisa
|
3-0
|
W 28-27 over Massaponax
|
3
|
4
|
Broad Run
|
3-0
|
W 58-0 over Dominion
|
4
|
5
|
Tuscarora
|
2-1
|
W 13-12 over Woodgrove
|
5
|
6
|
Salem
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
7
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 51-0 over Orange County
|
7
|
1
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-1
|
L 7-49 to Maury
|
8
|
NR
|
Pulaski County
|
3-0
|
W 49-0 over Abingdon
|
9
|
NR
|
Huguenot
|
2-0
|
W 16-7 over L.C. Bird
|
10
|
NR
|
Spotsylvania
|
3-0
|
W 40-13 over Culpeper
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
3-0
|
W 20-14 over Bluefield (WV)
|
2
|
2
|
Lafayette
|
2-0
|
W 84-12 over Grafton
|
3
|
3
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
W 46-25 over Norcom
|
4
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2-1
|
W 52-14 over Appomattox
|
5
|
5
|
Phoebus
|
1-1
|
W 53-0 over Kecoughtan
|
6
|
6
|
Magna Vista
|
3-0
|
W 55-14 over William Fleming
|
7
|
7
|
Spotswood
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Western Albemarle
|
8
|
NR
|
York
|
2-0
|
W 1-0 over Poquoson via forfeit
|
9
|
8
|
Norcom
|
1-1
|
L 25-46 to Hopewell
|
10
|
10
|
Petersburg
|
2-1
|
W 32-30 over Booker T.
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
2-1
|
W 35-3 over Giles
|
2
|
2
|
Radford
|
2-0
|
W 45-6 over Fort Chiswell
|
3
|
4
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
W 26-7 over William Monroe
|
4
|
5
|
Ridgeview
|
3-0
|
W 41-20 over Central-Wise
|
5
|
7
|
Gretna
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
3
|
Poquoson
|
1-1
|
L 0-1 forfeit to York
|
7
|
9
|
Union
|
3-0
|
W 42-20 over Letcher County, KY
|
8
|
10
|
King William
|
3-0
|
W 36-12 over Essex
|
9
|
NR
|
Amelia County
|
2-0
|
W 46-40 over TJ-Richmond
|
10
|
6
|
TJ-Richmond
|
2-1
|
L 40-46 to Amelia County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
3-0
|
W 52-6 over East Rockingham
|
2
|
2
|
Galax
|
3-0
|
W 49-0 over Carroll County
|
3
|
3
|
Rappahannock
|
3-0
|
W 31-10 over West Point
|
4
|
4
|
PH-Glade Spring
|
3-0
|
W 40-20 over Hurley
|
5
|
6
|
Narrows
|
3-0
|
W 20-14 over Chilhowie
|
6
|
7
|
Chilhowie
|
2-1
|
L 14-20 to Narrows
|
7
|
5
|
Essex
|
2-1
|
L 12-36 to King William
|
8
|
8
|
William Campbell
|
3-0
|
W 45-0 over SJ-Quicksburg
|
9
|
9
|
Washington & Lee
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
10
|
George Wythe
|
2-1
|
W 40-6 over Marion
