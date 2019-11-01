Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 10 Games for 2019
As we near the conclusion of the regular season with two weeks before the postseason, the number of unbeaten teams is dwindling.
Westfield, Freedom and South County are the only ones without a loss in Class 6. Five unbeaten teams remain in Class 5 with Highland Springs, Stone Bridge, Maury, Salem of Virginia Beach and surprising Deep Run. Class 4 has six teams that have yet to lose with E.C. Glass, Louisa, Liberty-Bealeton, Broad Run, Eastern View and Warhill.
The aforementioned Warhill Lions play one of the unbeaten teams in Class 3 in the York Falcons in a Bay Rivers District clash. Other Class 3 undefeated squads include Lord Botetourt, Hopewell and Spotswood. Stuarts Draft is the only unbeaten team in Class 2. In Class 1, defending State Champ Riverheads along with Narrows and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring represent the unblemished trio.
In total, that's 22 undefeated teams. Week 10 offers some fascinating matchups with the marquee attractions being Heritage-Lynchburg taking on E.C. Glass for the Jug Bowl, while Highland Springs puts its state-best 37-game winning streak on the line against fellow title contender Colonial Forge.
Below are the latest rankings ...
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Westfield
|
8-0
|
W 42-21 over Centreville
|
2
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
8-0
|
W 63-8 over Potomac
|
3
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
7-1
|
W 21-3 over Massapoanx
|
4
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
7-1
|
W 42-16 over Deep Creek
|
5
|
5
|
South County
|
8-0
|
W 58-0 over Robinson
|
6
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
7-1
|
W 39-7 over Fairfax
|
7
|
7
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
7-1
|
W 42-7 over Osbourn
|
8
|
9
|
Patriot
|
7-1
|
W 35-6 over Great Bridge
|
9
|
10
|
Mount Vernon
|
7-1
|
W 50-6 over Hayfield
|
10
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
7-2
|
L 3-21 to Colonial Forge
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
8-0
|
W 35-0 over Atlee
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
8-0
|
W 29-14 over Briar Woods
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
8-0
|
W 54-8 over Booker T.
|
4
|
4
|
Salem-VB
|
8-0
|
W 42-7 over Kellam
|
5
|
6
|
Manchester
|
7-1
|
W 56-21 over Powhatan
|
6
|
7
|
Varina
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
8
|
Deep Run
|
8-0
|
W 61-20 over J.R. Tucker
|
8
|
5
|
Woodside
|
8-1
|
L 6-21 to Woodside
|
9
|
9
|
Indian River
|
6-2
|
W 28-21 over Western Branch
|
10
|
NR
|
Mountain View
|
6-2
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
8-0
|
W 63-7 over Amherst
|
2
|
2
|
Louisa
|
8-0
|
W 41-11 over Fluvanna
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
8-0
|
W 56-8 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
7-1
|
W 42-7 over Loudoun County
|
5
|
5
|
Eastern View
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
8-0
|
W 20-14 over Millbrook
|
7
|
7
|
Salem
|
7-1
|
W 59-3 over Cave Spring
|
8
|
8
|
Monacan
|
7-1
|
W 14-0 over L.C. bird
|
9
|
9
|
Warhill
|
8-0
|
W 33-14 over Grafton
|
10
|
10
|
Lake Taylor
|
7-2
|
W 64-20 over Granby
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
8-0
|
W 22-21 over Franklin County
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
8-0
|
W 61-0 over Meadowbrook
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
7-1
|
W 28-20 over Jefferson Forest
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
7-1
|
W 21-6 over Woodside
|
5
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
8-0
|
Forfeit win over Waynesboro
|
6
|
6
|
York
|
8-0
|
W 38-13 over Smithfield
|
7
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
7-1
|
Forfeit win over Jamestown
|
8
|
9
|
Goochland
|
7-1
|
W 53-0 over Blue Ridge
|
9
|
NR
|
Northside
|
6-2
|
W 26-16 over William Byrd
|
10
|
8
|
Magna Vista
|
6-2
|
L 14-20 to Halifax County
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
6-2
|
W 37-10 over Richlands
|
2
|
2
|
Stuarts Draft
|
8-0
|
W 26-13 over Fort Defiance
|
3
|
3
|
Ridgeview
|
7-1
|
W 41-0 over Abingdon
|
4
|
4
|
Radford
|
7-1
|
W 13-7 over Glenvar
|
5
|
5
|
Union
|
6-2
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-1
|
W 27-26 over Gretna
|
7
|
7
|
Buckingham
|
7-1
|
W 37-6 over Amelia
|
8
|
8
|
Appomattox
|
6-2
|
W 63-13 over Chatham
|
9
|
10
|
Luray
|
7-1
|
W 56-0 over SJ-Quicksburg
|
10
|
NR
|
Clarke County
|
6-2
|
W 24-6 over Strasburg
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
8-0
|
W 56-14 over Staunton
|
2
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
8-0
|
W 49-21 over Honaker
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
7-1
|
W 55-14 over Auburn
|
4
|
4
|
Narrows
|
8-0
|
W 58-0 over Craig County
|
5
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
7-1
|
W 42-6 over Grundy
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
7-1
|
W 66-0 over Lancaster
|
7
|
9
|
Sussex Central
|
7-1
|
W 16-14 over Brunswick
|
8
|
NR
|
Rappahannock
|
6-2
|
W 26-21 over Washington & Lee
|
9
|
7
|
Washington & Lee
|
5-3
|
L 21-26 to Rappahannock
|
10
|
8
|
King & Queen
|
8-1
|
L 12-13 to Middlesex
