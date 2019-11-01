As we near the conclusion of the regular season with two weeks before the postseason, the number of unbeaten teams is dwindling.

Westfield, Freedom and South County are the only ones without a loss in Class 6. Five unbeaten teams remain in Class 5 with Highland Springs, Stone Bridge, Maury, Salem of Virginia Beach and surprising Deep Run. Class 4 has six teams that have yet to lose with E.C. Glass, Louisa, Liberty-Bealeton, Broad Run, Eastern View and Warhill.

The aforementioned Warhill Lions play one of the unbeaten teams in Class 3 in the York Falcons in a Bay Rivers District clash. Other Class 3 undefeated squads include Lord Botetourt, Hopewell and Spotswood. Stuarts Draft is the only unbeaten team in Class 2. In Class 1, defending State Champ Riverheads along with Narrows and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring represent the unblemished trio.

In total, that's 22 undefeated teams. Week 10 offers some fascinating matchups with the marquee attractions being Heritage-Lynchburg taking on E.C. Glass for the Jug Bowl, while Highland Springs puts its state-best 37-game winning streak on the line against fellow title contender Colonial Forge.

Below are the latest rankings ...



