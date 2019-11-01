News More News
Top Ten Rankings - Entering Week 10 Games for 2019

As we near the conclusion of the regular season with two weeks before the postseason, the number of unbeaten teams is dwindling.

Westfield, Freedom and South County are the only ones without a loss in Class 6. Five unbeaten teams remain in Class 5 with Highland Springs, Stone Bridge, Maury, Salem of Virginia Beach and surprising Deep Run. Class 4 has six teams that have yet to lose with E.C. Glass, Louisa, Liberty-Bealeton, Broad Run, Eastern View and Warhill.

The aforementioned Warhill Lions play one of the unbeaten teams in Class 3 in the York Falcons in a Bay Rivers District clash. Other Class 3 undefeated squads include Lord Botetourt, Hopewell and Spotswood. Stuarts Draft is the only unbeaten team in Class 2. In Class 1, defending State Champ Riverheads along with Narrows and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring represent the unblemished trio.

In total, that's 22 undefeated teams. Week 10 offers some fascinating matchups with the marquee attractions being Heritage-Lynchburg taking on E.C. Glass for the Jug Bowl, while Highland Springs puts its state-best 37-game winning streak on the line against fellow title contender Colonial Forge.

Below are the latest rankings ...


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Westfield

8-0

W 42-21 over Centreville

2

2

Freedom-PW

8-0

W 63-8 over Potomac

3

3

Colonial Forge

7-1

W 21-3 over Massapoanx

4

4

Oscar Smith

7-1

W 42-16 over Deep Creek

5

5

South County

8-0

W 58-0 over Robinson

6

6

Lake Braddock

7-1

W 39-7 over Fairfax

7

7

Stonewall Jackson

7-1

W 42-7 over Osbourn

8

9

Patriot

7-1

W 35-6 over Great Bridge

9

10

Mount Vernon

7-1

W 50-6 over Hayfield

10

8

Massaponax

7-2

L 3-21 to Colonial Forge
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

8-0

W 35-0 over Atlee

2

2

Stone Bridge

8-0

W 29-14 over Briar Woods

3

3

Maury

8-0

W 54-8 over Booker T.

4

4

Salem-VB

8-0

W 42-7 over Kellam

5

6

Manchester

7-1

W 56-21 over Powhatan

6

7

Varina

7-1

Idle

7

8

Deep Run

8-0

W 61-20 over J.R. Tucker

8

5

Woodside

8-1

L 6-21 to Woodside

9

9

Indian River

6-2

W 28-21 over Western Branch

10

NR

Mountain View

6-2

Idle
Dropped Out: #10 Briar Woods (5-3) fell to #2 Stone Bridge 29-14
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

E.C. Glass

8-0

W 63-7 over Amherst

2

2

Louisa

8-0

W 41-11 over Fluvanna

3

3

Broad Run

8-0

W 56-8 over Heritage-Leesburg

4

4

Tuscarora

7-1

W 42-7 over Loudoun County

5

5

Eastern View

8-0

Idle

6

6

Liberty-Bealeton

8-0

W 20-14 over Millbrook

7

7

Salem

7-1

W 59-3 over Cave Spring

8

8

Monacan

7-1

W 14-0 over L.C. bird

9

9

Warhill

8-0

W 33-14 over Grafton

10

10

Lake Taylor

7-2

W 64-20 over Granby
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

8-0

W 22-21 over Franklin County

2

2

Hopewell

8-0

W 61-0 over Meadowbrook

3

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

7-1

W 28-20 over Jefferson Forest

4

4

Phoebus

7-1

W 21-6 over Woodside

5

5

Spotswood

8-0

Forfeit win over Waynesboro

6

6

York

8-0

W 38-13 over Smithfield

7

7

Lafayette

7-1

Forfeit win over Jamestown

8

9

Goochland

7-1

W 53-0 over Blue Ridge

9

NR

Northside

6-2

W 26-16 over William Byrd

10

8

Magna Vista

6-2

L 14-20 to Halifax County
Dropped Out: #10 Norcom (5-3) fell to Churchland 20-0
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Graham

6-2

W 37-10 over Richlands

2

2

Stuarts Draft

8-0

W 26-13 over Fort Defiance

3

3

Ridgeview

7-1

W 41-0 over Abingdon

4

4

Radford

7-1

W 13-7 over Glenvar

5

5

Union

6-2

Idle

6

6

TJ-Richmond

7-1

W 27-26 over Gretna

7

7

Buckingham

7-1

W 37-6 over Amelia

8

8

Appomattox

6-2

W 63-13 over Chatham

9

10

Luray

7-1

W 56-0 over SJ-Quicksburg

10

NR

Clarke County

6-2

W 24-6 over Strasburg
Dropped Out: #9 Gretna (5-3) fell to #6 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 27-26
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

8-0

W 56-14 over Staunton

2

2

Patrick Henry-GS

8-0

W 49-21 over Honaker

3

3

Galax

7-1

W 55-14 over Auburn

4

4

Narrows

8-0

W 58-0 over Craig County

5

5

Chilhowie

7-1

W 42-6 over Grundy

6

6

Essex

7-1

W 66-0 over Lancaster

7

9

Sussex Central

7-1

W 16-14 over Brunswick

8

NR

Rappahannock

6-2

W 26-21 over Washington & Lee

9

7

Washington & Lee

5-3

L 21-26 to Rappahannock

10

8

King & Queen

8-1

L 12-13 to Middlesex
Dropped Out: #10 Thomas Walker (6-2) fell to Eastside 37-12


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.


