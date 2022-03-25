Virginia is proving once again that they are a hotbed for talented football players and the state as a whole has become a must stop for college football coaches from across the country.

One of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023, athlete Kaveion Keys recently sat down with Rivals.com’s Richie Schnyderite to update his recruitment and talk about which three schools he plans on visiting soon.

“My recruitment is going really well right now,” Keys told Rivals. “Right now I’m just taking it day by day.”