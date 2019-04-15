ALDIE, VA – High school football players from as far away as New Jersey and North Carolina joined several of Virginia's best at John Champe High School in Aldie, VA for Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

Part of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas, the 3 Stripe Camp marked the conclusion of a weekend of events held at Champe. On Saturday, the Rivals adizero Combine took place there, with participants getting the opportunity to impress the college coaches in attendance with their measurables from on-field testing.

Sunday's event did not include on-field testing, but was an opportunity for over 180 prospects to showcase their abilities through individual position drills and one-on-one competitions while receiving coaching from a handful of well-known professionals.

Among the coaches was former University of Tennessee and Baltimore Ravens star running back Jamal Lewis and former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers standout wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

Lewis helped the 1998 Tennessee Volunteers capture the BCS national championship, and was a member of the Ravens' 2000 Super Bowl championship team as a rookie. He also led the NFL in rushing yards in 2003 and was selected to the Pro Bowl that same year as well.

Holmes was a freshman on the 2002 Ohio State Buckeyes squad that upset highly-touted defending national champion Miami in the BCS title game. After being drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft, he went on to catch the game-winning touchdown pass in their 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Several of the players in attendance at the camp were excited to have instructors with an NFL pedigree like Lewis and Holmes teaching them more about the game.

"It's a big deal," said Princess Anne 2021 cornerback Tony Grimes, who earned the camp's MVP award for defensive backs. "My goal is to play in the [NFL], and nothing short of that is acceptable. Having guys who have played at that level trying to help you get better is very beneficial."

Grimes currently holds 25 Division I offers from schools such as Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.