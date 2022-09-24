Cosby is a combo guard that can handle the ball well for his size. He has never seen a shot that he didn’t like, as he will pull up from anywhere. He has unlimited range and confidence in his game, which is always a positive when coming out of high school.

Top target Davin Cosby , a six-foot-five shooting guard and the #84 ranked player in the 2023 class, committed to The University of Alabama on Saturday. This is a big win for the Crimson Tide because Cosby is a player that has continued to improve each year and has become one of the top uncommitted players in this class until his decision to join the Tide and play for head coach Nate Oats .

When asked why he chose Alabama, Davin said:

“I chose Alabama because, on my first visit there, it just felt like home. Ever since they offered me, Coach (Antoine) Pettway and Coach (Nate) Oats, they’ve just been genuine people. They’ve been very consistent since they offered me, and they were my first high major offer. I like their system, their play style, the way they coach the team, and I like the players on the team. They’re all cool and we got along together on the visit,” Crosby said.

Davin recently visited Alabama three weeks ago, and the visit went extremely well. Nate Oats’ system is not a hard sell to a kid like Cosby that likes to have the ball in his hands and shoot when given an open shot. Cosby says that Alabama’s staff has a specific vision for his role on the team.

“They want me to come in and be a dog and be a scorer. It’s more of a combo guard, you know, they shoot a lot of threes so they want me just to be myself. They don’t want me to change anything, they like the way I play,” he said.

One area of his game that has really improved is his passing ability. The jump on film from his facilitating in his junior year to this past summer in AAU has been huge for his development. You can see he has better court vision and feel for passing up a shot for a better one to a teammate. That will be huge for him in his expected role at Alabama.

Cosby has great confidence in his game and his ability. He wanted to share to Alabama fans what kind of player Alabama is getting.

“I’m a combo guard. For everyone who hasn’t seen me play, I can shoot the ball very well and I can handle it very well. I’m just an all-around scorer, a three-level scorer, I would say,” Crosby added.

Crosby is the third commitment for the 2023 basketball class joining Sam Walters and R.J. Johnson.