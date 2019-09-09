Tony Grimes down to 13, Hokies still in the mix
One of Virginia Tech's top Class of 2021 targets is Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne corner Tony Grimes.
Grimes is one of the nation's top prospects overall in the class, and has offers coast-to-coast. The four-star has narrowed his list to 13 schools, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.
@dhglover @Bubblesdnf Blessed pic.twitter.com/wJIMFgTAED— Tony Gr1mes (@757EliteDB) September 7, 2019
Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, and Virginia join VT on the list. Perhaps tellingly, the Hokies and Hoos both have question marks next to their names, after months of an impression that the top in-state player has been focusing most of his effort on programs with a more national profile.
Multiple tentatively-planned visits to Blacksburg have failed to come to fruition, and Virginia Tech will have to put in a massive effort to remain a serious player for Grimes, who at an early point had visited VT nearly as many times as he'd seen all other programs combined.
The 6-1, 180-pounder is the No. 22 overall player nationally in the 2021 class, and the second-best cornerback in the current Rivals.com rankings. The Hokies haven't landed the top player on home territory since running back David Wilson in the 2009 class.