The Tidewater region was full of good games this weekend, including a few big, historic upsets over traditional powers on both the Peninsula and Southside.



Princess Anne Finally Gets Past Ocean Lakes:

Hunter Sherman and the Cavaliers notched an enormous win over Ocean Lakes (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Princess Anne had Ocean Lakes dead to rights Friday with a 21-0 halftime lead, but Ocean Lakes came back as the Dolphins scored 21 of their own before going to overtime with Princess Anne winning 29-28

In the extra period both teams scored, but the Cavs went for two instead of kicking the field goal after their kicker had missed a game winner. Zaakir Brown ran the conversion in and the crowd went wild. Princess Anne was awarded a forfeit victory over the Dolphins in 2009, but this was their first real win over the traditional power since 2003. Up next, the Cavs will try to snap a 19-game losing streak to Kellam, that game is Friday. Kellam is 2-1 and Princess Anne comes in 3-1, their best start in 19 years. Read Our Recap of This Historic Upset



York Upends Lafayette:

Jayden Flood-Brown had a 45-yard run in York's victory over Lafayette, snapping the 60-game winning streak within the Bay Rivers District for the Rams (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

You read that right, York defeated Lafayette to give the Rams their first regular season loss since a loss to Norcom to open the 2017 season. Furthermore, it snapped the 60-game winning streak within the Bay Rivers District for Lafayette.

York did it behind Luke Gatz and his three passing scores in the 28-21 upset. Defensively, Cole Chapin was tremendous with 18 total tackles. Jayden Flood-Brown, Tri Cartwright and Keiston Hutcherson were valuable two-way contributors as well. This is a very big breakthrough for Doug Pereira's Falcons. York could use this to propel themselves to a good seed in the playoffs as the Region 3A level as the Falcons are now 3-0, plus sit in the driver's seat in the Bay Rivers Up next for York is a trip to Grafton. For Lafayette, they will look to rebound when they host Tabb. Things are tightening a bit in Region 3A, and Andy Linn's Rams know how important it is to get back on the right track.



Indian River Prevails in Battle of Rivers:

Cameron Hunter and the Braves have a big battle with Oscar Smith looming (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

There was a lot of talk before this one, but when it was over Indian River notched a big win over rival Nansemond River 40-20 before hosting Oscar Smith this weekend.

Indian River saw great production from Zakai Minngia who threw for 217 yards in the first half and four scores in the Braves 20-point win. The likes of both LaMareon James and Tyrell Spruill proved to be electric in space with their speed, causing the Warriors all kinds of problems defensively. For Nansemond River, one bright spot was the play of X’Zavion Evans, who ran for 181 yards and two scores while also throwing a 60-yard score. Both teams are now 2-1 and Indian River will prepare for their aforementioned home game against fellow 2-1 squad Oscar Smith on Saturday at high noon. Off the edge, the Braves are expected to get a boost with the return from injury of stud defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, a Florida commit. Powell hasn't played since hurting his shoulder in the opener against Northeastern (NC). Nansemond River will look to get back on the train to Winsville when the Warriors host Great Bridge on Friday. Their defense getting back linebacker Elijah Askew from a minor fibula fracture will help things a great deal. Read Our Game Blog Here



Lake Taylor Gets A Quintan of Defensive Scores:

Pierre Royster had two of the five defensive touchdowns Lake Taylor scored against Wilson (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Lake Taylor sure did rebound from the 49-7 win Maury put on them last week and the victim this week was Woodrow Wilson as the Titans scored five defensive scores in a 66-0 vanquishment on Friday night.

Pierre Royster scored twice on fumble recoveries and Ikeem Wright, Kelveon Whitmore, and Eric Floyd all added fumble recovery scores while Malik Newton scored the game’s first touchdown on a 57-yard pass from Jeff Foster and ran a score in from 25 yards out to go up 55-0. Up next on the 2-1 Titans revenge tour is Booker T Washington as the Titans and Bookers matchup on Saturday at Lake Taylor. Woodrow Wilson will look to rebound at home against Norcom. That’s going to be a challenge.



Phoebus Rules Hampton After 42-6 Drubbing of Crabbers:

Jaylen White and the Phantoms handled business against arch rival Hampton (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Phoebus came in 2-1 and left 3-1 after handing Mike Smith’s Crabbers their first loss of the season in their annual rivalry game. Safe to say, the Phantoms probably were well aware of Smith's comments that they've "never been a rival.. just another game." They started strong and finished on a vengeance.

The running game was a major difference in this one. Jaylen White and Anthony Turner ran the ball all over Hampton for four total touchdowns in the affair. The only score for Hampton came on a Khalil Gunn 51-yard TD catch. The Phantoms look every bit the team that went to the state title game last season and they could be headed there again this season in this two-headed monster can keep feasting on defenses. White is committed to Navy but Turner is still undecided. Phoebus now turns their attention to their game with Bethel this Friday while Hampton plays at Woodside on Saturday looking to get back in the win column. Read Our Game Blog Here

Hear from Head Coach Jeremy Blunt Here



Kellam Squeeze Out Win Over Bayside:

Damien Mazil and the Knights piled up more than 400 total yards in their program's first win over Bayside since 2008 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Kellam and Bayside scored 56 points combined on Friday, but Chris DeWitt's Knights had 32 of those to move to 2-1. It marked the time the Knights toppled Bayside since 2008.

Kellam was led by Damien Mazil who threw for two scores and added another on the ground when he scored to close out the first half on a 10-yard run. Bayside’s Dasharn Wright also threw for two scores in the affair but the difference was the 261 yards Kellam had on the ground, with 87 of those coming from Alex Swoope and three players having more than 50 yards on the ground. Next up for Kellam is 3-1 Princess Anne, who hasn’t beaten the Knights in 19 years. Bayside will look to get back on the right track when they host Landstown this Friday. The Eagles have won the last two meetings in that series.



Maury Routs Another Team:

Temple commit Darian Varner found the end zone for Maury before being ejected in their shutout of Churchland (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Maury put up 40 again this week, this time coming against Churchland in the Commodores 42-0 win to move to 3-0.

Christopher 'C.J.' Beasley ran for 104 yards and two scores, one on an 82-yard run while Darian Varner returned an interception 50 yards for a score to begin the night. Now, Varner did get ejected, as did two-way lineman Shaq McKesson. Their status for next week remains up in the air as they'd need to appeal the ejection and have it overturned to suit up against Norview. Maury only held the ball for 14:55 of the game as Churchland tried to get on the scoreboard. The Truckers never were able to finish off any of their drives and put pressure on the high-powered Commodores. Norview will visit Powhatan Field on Friday night to get its chance at unblemished Maury. Churchland will look to pick up a win at home against Granby.



Cox Soars Over First Colonial 38-0:

The Falcons flew, and flew high in their trouncing of First Colonial on Friday as the Falcons put up 28 points in the first half.

QB Dylan Hauser threw for 127 and three scores while rushing for 60 yards and adding another touchdown as Cox set a new school record with 534 yards of offense. Andre Stevens added 112 yards and a TD for Cox while Aeneas Riddkick was the bright spot for First Colonial, rushing for 117 yards on 12 carries and recording four tackles for the Patriots. Cox will look to use their bye to rest up before playing Kellam while FC will host Green Run on Friday.



757 Duo Rushes for 200+ Again:

There's not much slowing down Salem running back Kaelon Black these days (Matthew Hatfield)

Both Rodney Hammond of Booker T. Washington and Kaelon Black of Salem rushed for 200 yards again this week.

Hammond put up 224 yards and six scores in the Bookers 66-0 win over Armstrong along with an interception, while Black ran for 201 yards and three scores in Salem’s 42-0 win over Green Run. In what some are calling the 'Year of the Running Back,' across Tidewater, these two are starting to move to the front of the crop. That's not to say that Malik Newton (Lake Taylor), C.J. Beasley (Maury), Anthony Turner (Phoebus), X'Zavion Evans (Nansemond River) or others lack the worthiness of the mantle as top running back. Yet, Hammond and Black have consistently week in and week out put up strong efforts. Next for Hammond and the Bookers is a matchup with 2-1 Lake Taylor in Norfolk while Black’s Sun Devils will travel to Kempsville as he looks to have another 200-yard game. Hammond sees one of the toughest defenses on the schedule all year and last year the Titans blanked his squad. We might not see Black face his stiffest test until probably October against say Ocean Lakes, yet with big leads in many of these Beach District games, he could be splitting some of the workload with backfield mate Lex Henry, another quality rusher for Shawn Wilson's Sun Devils.



Tabb Topples Poquoson:

Matt Lawson's Tigers doubled up Poquoson 42-21, marking their largest margin of victory in that series since 2009 (Matthew Hatfield)

After a tumultuous week for Poquoson, they traveled to Tabb where the Tigers Emmitt Marks was waiting for them and put on a show with 264 yards passing and three scores in Tabb’s 42-21 win over their Bay Rivers district rival.

This is the type of win for Matt Lawson's Tigers that has to get them believing they can be a team that squeezes in the playoffs perhaps in a loaded Region 3A. Spots are truly scarce with Phoebus, Norcom, York, Lafayette and Hopewell (which handled Tabb 40-7 on August 29th) all seemingly locks, then the likes of Petersburg, Park View of South and Booker T. Washington in decent position to be there as well. It's probably a race for the eighth and final spot for a Tigers program that has now beaten Poquoson two years in a row. Two years ago, Tabb didn't get its first win until October when they closed on a three-game winning streak, something they also did in 2018.. Lawson knows that if his group can balance out an emerging pass attack with crisp tackling on defense and a respectable ground game, it won't be the last significant Bay Rivers District win for Tabb here in 2019. Tabb will look to continue their streak as they travel to Lafayette, who is looking to avoid losing their second consecutive game following the record-setting 60-game BRD win streak. Poquoson will host New Kent on Friday, looking to get a step in the right direction so that the Islanders can be a factor come November out of Region 2A.



Oscar Smith Scores 50+ Again:

Romon Copeland dazzled as the Tigers overwhelmed Hickory (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

The Oscar Smith Scorched Earth tour continued this week and this time Hickory was on the receiving end of a dominating game by the Tigers.

Romon Copeland scored twice receiving, twice on kick returns and once on a punt return for 326 all-purpose yards in the blowout win. Ever since losing 13-6 to Highland Springs, Oscar Smith has been ripping opponents apart and will look to continue when they travel to Indian River this Saturday, but that game figures to be a tad closer. If their offense gives QB Ethan Vasko time to throw and the defense performs the way it has since the first whistle of game one, then the Tigers can be the top dog in the Southeastern District this year as they continue to build under new head man Chris Scott. Hickory will look to rebound when the Hawks host Deep Creek on Friday night. The Hawks are going to have to pull an upset or two for them to be in position to land their first playoff berth in program history.

