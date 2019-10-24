Last week, Matt Hatfield widened his lead on both VHSL-Reference.com and Coach Ed Young with a 22-2 mark, only misfiring on Denbigh’s upset of Bethel that halted a 33-game losing streak and Great Bridge’s surprise of King’s Fork. The likes of Green Run, Princess Anne, Grassfield, Gloucester and Menchville also notched victories over perennial playoff teams such as Bayside, Cox, Western Branch, Hampton and Heritage to help put some distance in this Predictions Battle as both Young and the Simulator went 16-8 . . .



Game of the Week:

Jaylen White and the Phantoms take on a Woodside team that has yet to allow a touchdown to a district foe (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Woodside (8-0) at Phoebus (6-1) . . . Over the past 15 meetings between Phoebus and Woodside, the Phantoms have prevailed 13 times. Many of them have been close though, including the 19-13 escape for Phoebus last year and 13-6 victory on a Saturday night in September during the 2017 campaign. Of course, a couple of those Woodside wins – the 15-0 shutout in 2016 and 14-9 victory from 2009 that ended a 52-game winning streak by Phoebus that at the time was not only a VHSL-record, but the nation’s longest – were quite memorable. What will be remembered about the 2019 encounter? Woodside comes in undefeated, still in the hunt for the top seed in the Region 5A playoff field as their stifling defense – headlined by Menchville transfers in Seth Naotala and his younger brother Koa – has yet to give up a touchdown to a Peninsula District foe in seven league games. In fact, the only points they’ve given up to a PD opponent came a week ago on a field goal in their 47-3 thumping of Kecoughtan. Norview is the only team to score a touchdown on them, though the Pilots fell 32-14. Phoebus comes in as no slouch. They’ve pitched three shutouts and have won six in a row – all by at least 23 points – since their 23-22 loss to Lake Taylor in the opener on a field goal. Josiah Silver registered a pair of sacks from his defensive line spot in that game against the Titans. When the Phantoms handled arch-rival Hampton, their defense recorded six sacks from five different players, none of which were Silver, so the Woodside offensive line will have its hands full dealing with all the different defenders chasing their dual-threat QB Kahleef Jimmison. Operating the Wing-T attack for Woodside, Jimmison has completed nearly 64% of his passes for 627 yards and a 7-3 TD/Int. ratio while also rushing for 395 yards and seven scores. Woodside will spread the ball around to several different ball carriers, including Bryce Phipps, Tyler Thompson, Breyden Byrd and receiver Ricky Key Jr. (26Rec. 398Yds. 6TD’s). Thompson – who can also play some QB – and Phipps have combined for over 1200 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Phoebus defense has turned opponents over regularly and part of it is because they do such a good job against the run with Silver, Austin Gilliam, Trevion Stevenson and company. Behind them, Corey Wilson is the reigning Peninsula District Defensive Player of the Year and brings the type of versatility to make an impact versus the run or the pass for Jeremy Blunt’s Phantoms.



Linebacker Seth Naotala has injected a swagger into the Woodside defense in 2019 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Beyond the Naotala brothers, the Woodside defense has seen a number of different players step up this year. Two of the veteran, multi-year starters are Tyreece White from his defensive end position and Andrew Chamblee at safety along with Jimmison occupying a corner spot. All have scholarship offers, and more than anything the Wolverines want to dare Phoebus to throw. While QB Chris Daniels of the Phantoms has performed well in a number of big games, directing them to the Class 3 State Championship last year, the strength of the Phoebus offense is their running game.

There might not be a better backfield rushing tandem in all of Hampton Roads than Navy commit Jaylen White and junior Anthony Turner, who’s being recruit by UVA, Akron, ODU and a host of others. That duo combined for a whopping 289 yards rushing and eight touchdowns against Kecoughtan earlier this season, plus combined for 292 yards and a couple of scores on Warwick a week ago. Moving the chains on third down and finishing drives has been problematic for Woodside’s opponents, but the Phoebus offense should enter plenty confident given the fact they are averaging 47.5 points per game during their six-game winning streak. In years past, one would ordinarily give the offensive edge to Woodside with some of the explosive weapons they’ve had around QB’s (Aaron Evans, Donnell Lewis, Tyhier Tyler and others) that can throw or run effectively. Additionally, the Phoebus defense would have the advantage as they’ve had so many hard-nosed tacklers from the linebacker and defensive line spots. Oddly enough, the offensive advantage might go to Phoebus in this year’s matchup and the better defense statistically to this point has been Woodside. Both rely heavily on being able to run the ball, so the offensive line that can control things the best will give their team the best chance of coming out on top. When it comes to running downhill and getting those hard to earn yards, Phoebus tends to find a way late in games. If Danny Dodson’s Wolverines contain that ground attack, then their defense has to be considered a threat to take them far come playoff time in a Region 5A full of high-scoring offenses. Matt Says: Phoebus 14-10

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Phoebus 21-20

Coach Young Says: Phoebus 18-12



Booker T. Washington (3-4) at Maury (7-0) . . . Following a 43-22 loss to Booker T. Washington in 2017, Maury got revenge last year with a 30-22 win over the Bookers. The Commodores are three wins away from their first outright Eastern District title in 29 years and completing an unbeaten regular season for the first time since 1972. Two of the top rushers in the Eastern District will be in action with Booker T. Washington’s Rodney Hammond and Maury’s C.J. Beasley, a senior committed to Virginia Tech.

Besides having a stellar ground attack, Maury boasts a lethal offense with one of the top passers in QB Eric Gibson with a trio of D-1 commits in KeAndre Lambert (Penn State), Ty Granger (Towson) and Dashaun Peele (Navy) to distribute the ball to, plus a defense – headed up by Temple commit Darian Varner on the line – that has held five foes to single-digits in points. Booker T. has held just one opponent to single-digits in points and that was Armstrong in a 66-0 shutout. Matt Says: Maury 42-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Maury 39-6

Coach Young Says: Maury 33-8



Check Back for Friday + Saturday Picks!