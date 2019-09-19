Do you remember? Hey, it's still September for a little while longer folks, and we have some matchups that'll certainly have a say in how the playoff brackets shake out when we get to November.



THURSDAY'S ACTION (9/19/19):

Bethel (2-1) at Kecoughtan (0-3) . . . Even though Kecoughtan comes into this matchup winless, they’ve won the past two meetings with Bethel; 14-8 last year and 21-14 the season before. The Bruins have shown more firepower with the aerial connection of Caleb Beard to Isaiah Smith than what Kecoughtan has shown as the Warriors were shut out against both Hampton and Phoebus. Meanwhile, the Bethel defense is showing the most improvement since their 56-7 loss to Maury by limiting both Menchville and Heritage to seven points apiece. Matt Says: Bethel 26-8

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Bethel 14-13

Coach Young Says: Bethel 24-16



Corey Tucker and the Raiders look to avoid falling to 1-3, but will need to knock off unbeaten Woodside to get back to the .500 mark (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Warwick (1-2) at Woodside (3-0) . . . This battle between Newport News rivals has been one-sided lately. Woodside hasn’t lost to Warwick since 2008 when the Raiders triumphed 21-6. In fact, Woodside has scored less than 27 points only once in that stretch, which was a 17-7 victory in 2016. The duo of QB Kahleef Jimmison and RB Bryce Phipps have combined for 473 yards on the ground for Woodside with Jimmison and Tyler Thompson accounting for seven rushing scores. Warwick’s best offensive threat in a 28-26 loss to Hampton was freshman running back Bryce Buchanan, but the Raiders face a couple of hard-hitting defenders with Seth Naotala and Tyreece White. Additionally, the Warwick defense will need to make some adjustments against the pass Hampton hit some third-and-long completions on them, so Wolverines WR Ricky Key Jr. (13Rec. 229Yds. 3TD’s) is probably licking his chops about this matchup. Matt Says: Woodside 34-16

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Woodside 41-20

Coach Young Says: Woodside 32-18



Poquoson (1-1) at Tabb (0-2) . . . The Islanders of Poquoson are back in action after forfeiting last week’s scheduled game with York due to a video showing team members making obscene gesture and racially insensitive remarks. Coach Elliott Duty, who got career win #100 in the opener against Southampton, now has a tough challenge in front of him to get the group ready for a Tabb team that is no slouch, hungry to get their first win following a close 20-14 loss to Warhill. Tabb has won five of the past head-to-head meetings with Poquoson. This one may come down to how well the Tigers defend the Poquoson ground game, spearheaded by Bailey Green.

Matt Says: Poquoson 17-13

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Tabb 16-14

Coach Young Says: Tabb 17-13



Check Back for Friday + Saturday's Picks...