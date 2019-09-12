Tidewater Predictions - Thursday Night Action
Thursday's Action (9/12/19):
Bethel (1-1) at Menchville (1-0) . . . While both programs have shown some progress in this young season with the Bruins bouncing back from a 56-7 loss to Maury by defeating Heritage 17-7, and Menchville opening with a 21-0 shutout of Granby, neither has the look of a bona-fide playoff contender. Nonetheless, a victory here will give the team that comes out on top of getting in the eight-team field in Region 5A.
Bethel has not lost to Menchville since 2002, and if their defense can contain Monarchs RB Geo Hales, who ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on the Comets, then another win can certainly be theirs. The Menchville defense will need to disrupt the passing combo of QB Caleb Beard to TE Isaiah Smith of the Bruins for their offense to be able to play ball-control and dictate the tempo.
Matt Says: Bethel 20-16
VHSL-Reference.com Says: Bethel 28-14
Coach Young Says: Bethel 28-14
Warwick (1-1) at Hampton (2-0) . . . This has been a lopsided series over the years to say the least. Dating back to 1948, Hampton leads it 63-8-1, though Warwick has had a couple of breakthroughs lately with a 16-7 win last year and a 24-21 upset in 2009. Before that win in ’09, Warwick hadn’t beaten the Crabbers since 1965. Even wilder is the fact that Hampton has shut out the Raiders 30 times.
Raiders QB Elijah Smith has thrown three touchdown passes in two games, but his test against this Hampton defense, with Jaquez Woods and Hasan Harris leading the way up front, will pose a bigger challenge. The Hampton offense has been solid with Max Pietrykowski at quarterback directing the attack. Aidan Adair and Russell Collins have combined for 38 stops for the Warwick defense thus far, though they gave up 305 yards rushing to Lake Taylor a week ago and will need takeaways to have a chance in this one.
Matt Says: Hampton 21-7
VHSL-Reference.com Says: Warwick 17-16
Coach Young Says: Hampton 30-8