Bethel (1-1) at Menchville (1-0) . . . While both programs have shown some progress in this young season with the Bruins bouncing back from a 56-7 loss to Maury by defeating Heritage 17-7, and Menchville opening with a 21-0 shutout of Granby, neither has the look of a bona-fide playoff contender. Nonetheless, a victory here will give the team that comes out on top of getting in the eight-team field in Region 5A.

Bethel has not lost to Menchville since 2002, and if their defense can contain Monarchs RB Geo Hales, who ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on the Comets, then another win can certainly be theirs. The Menchville defense will need to disrupt the passing combo of QB Caleb Beard to TE Isaiah Smith of the Bruins for their offense to be able to play ball-control and dictate the tempo.

Matt Says: Bethel 20-16

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Bethel 28-14

Coach Young Says: Bethel 28-14



