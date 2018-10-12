Tropical Storm Michael is forcing some area administrators to adjust their game and day times. All of the Beach District games will now be played on Monday, except for a battle of winless schools between Green Run and Kempsville. Also moving to Monday is a matchup of Newport News programs with Heritage taking on Warwick. The Game of the Week features Indian River taking on King’s Fork in a Southeastern District showdown, which comes eight days before they face state powerhouse Oscar Smith. Before we go through the matchups, it’s time for a quick scan of the Predictions battle with Coach Ed Young, the VHSL-Reference.com Simulator and yours truly . . .



Predictions Race:

Matthew Hatfield: 130-22 (21-4 last set) = 85.5%

Coach Ed Young: 130-22 (21-4 last set) = 85.5%

VHSL-Reference.com: 121-26 (22-3 last set) = 82.3% Matt and Ed tied yet again last week with Hatfield getting Salem’s win over Landstown correct, whereas Young proved prophetic on Norcom beating Norview. Nonetheless, VHSL-Reference.com’s simulator beat both of the human prognosticators to close the gap.



Game of the Week:

Ben Smiley and the Braves have to take care of business against King's Fork to remain undefeated Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

King’s Fork (5-1) at Indian River (6-0) . . . A year ago, Indian River fell to King’s Fork in Suffolk, 28-7. That took some of the steam out of the huge rivalry showdown looming between the Braves and Oscar Smith, which figures to be the most anticipated game of the regular season in Tidewater this year, set for next Saturday, October 20th. King’s Fork once again will try to spoil things and remain in the Southeastern District title hunt as some may forget they beat both the Braves and Tigers last year, snapping Smith’s 99-game league winning streak. Like in 2017, King’s Fork had a head-scratching loss when they lost to Nansemond River, 22-7 in a game where their offense surprisingly never got rolling. On the year, the Bulldogs are averaging 33.8 points per game and doing that with a new starting quarterback in Marc Dyer, a transfer from Western Branch. Behind their new QB in Dominique Brooks, who once started at both Western Branch and Oscar Smith, the Braves are piling up a whopping 48.3 points per game, fresh off a 70-3 thumping of Hickory. Dom Brooks has thrown for 1347 yards and 18 touchdowns, operating out of Glenwood Ferebee’s offense efficiently doing nice job of spreading the ball around to a host of receivers – most notably LaMareon James (18Rec. 380Yds. 6TD’s), Rasheen Brooks (6TD’s receiving), DeSean Cromwell and Tyrell Spruill. The Braves also have a trio of capable rushers in Ricardo Ray, Carmelo Sweat and freshman Jamal Burnell that have combined for 762 yards and 13 scores.



Bobby Boone and the Bulldogs need a signature win for 2018 and beating Indian River on the road would be exactly that Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

King’s Fork’s way to win this game will be blowing things up along the line of scrimmage with their two massive d-tackles, Jay’ree Hardy (23TFL) and Treyshaun Mitchell, as well as the likes of Korey Foster (10 sacks), Devin Chambliss and Elijah Askew making their way into the backfield. Indian River’s offensive line has been sound with Damari Owens anchoring them at left tackle, but this is their biggest test yet and as quality a tune-up as a team can have before seeing Oscar Smith. In the secondary, Bulldogs DB Qua’Shaun Jackson has five interceptions, currently tops in the district. Since giving up 26 to Norview in the opener, the Indian River defense has been absolutely dominant, allowing just 11 points over their last five victories. Burnell had a pick-six a week ago, while their defensive front with linemen Ben Smiley, Kani Crite, Lincorey Lucas and Cam Hunter are regularly making stops behind the line of scrimmage. Linebackers Ah’Shawn Moore and Charles Dixon are aggressive players at the second level of the defense. Dyer has rushed for 447 yards and eight touchdowns to go with RB Leo Wethington (814 yards, 12TD’s) in giving the Bulldogs punch in the offensive backfield. This is a game where they need to be able to sprinkle in play-action passing and find WR’s Kahari Rodgers and Bobby Boone – a duo with 42 receptions between them – to extend drives on an Indian River defense that won’t be shy about bringing pressure on third down. In many ways, this game could come down to whichever triggerman takes care of the ball the best and utilizes the weapons surrounding him instead of forcing a play that isn’t there. Matt Says: Indian River 30-20

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Indian River 27-14

Coach Young Says: Indian River 34-28



Friday's Action (10/12/18):

Granby (0-6) at Booker T. Washington (4-3) . . . Six of the past seven meetings have been won by Granby, including three in a row. Bookers QB Larry Parker Jr. has come on this season in a very strong way, passing for 872 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 308 yards and five more scores. The key for Parker as he makes plays and gets the ball to RB Rodney Hammond (131Car. 852Yds. 4TD’s) and WR Kevin Towns (12Rec. 314Yds. 3TD’s) is that he takes care of the ball and doesn’t force the issue. He’s been intercepted eight times, including six of those coming in their losses to Broad Run, Maury and Huguenot. Matt Says: Booker T. Washington 32-10

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Booker T. Washington 46-6

Coach Young Says: Booker T. Washington 28-20



Churchland (2-4) at Wilson (2-4) . . . After Churchland won nine in a row in this series from 2005-13, the Truckers and Presidents have split the last four meetings. Last year’s matchup was a defensive struggle with Wilson falling 9-8, essentially being the game that kept them out of the playoffs in Region 4A. Currently, Churchland is the eighth and final seed for the postseason, so the winner here helps their situation greatly and the loser is going to be on very thin ice moving forward. Although Churchland struggled to run the ball in their 35-0 loss to Maury with just 38 yards on 29 carries, they did get seven catches for 119 yards out of Jamel Carter-Love. If QB Kisheed Watson can cut down on the miscues – four intercepts over the past two games – and get in a rhythm finding both Carter-Love and Kisheed Watson, the Truckers can have a big night against a Wilson defense yielding 32 points per game with Maury hanging 85 on them before their bye week. Presidents QB Nasir Cross has thrown for 677 yards. Matt Says: Churchland 21-16

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Churchland 28-14

Coach Young Says: Churchland 26-22



Maury (6-1) at Norview (2-4) . . . A win for Maury over Norview would mark the first for them in this head-to-head series since 2013. Maury’s offense has been putting up some eye-popping numbers with QB Alvonte Lawton, RB C.J. Beasley and WR KeAndre Lambert all at or near the top of the area’s leaderboard in the yardage categories. Beasley rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Churchland. What goes unnoticed or forgotten about a bit in scoring 120 points over the last two games is that their defense didn’t give up a point over the past eight quarters of football. The matchup to watch in this one will be the Norview running game, keyed by freshman RB Kayton Allen (963 yards, 12TD’s), against the Maury rush defense, headlined by Mark Hill (68 tackles) and Darian Varner. Norview’s defense is giving up 37 points per game and needs someone to emerge as a tone setter from the line, linebackers or secondary to keep Maury from lighting up the scoreboard. Matt Says: Maury 41-24

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Maury 28-10

Coach Young Says: Maury 26-22



Oscar Smith (6-0) at Deep Creek (5-1) . . . You have to go all the way back to 2002 to find the last time Deep Creek beat Oscar Smith on the gridiron. In the 15 meetings since then, the Hornets have failed to score in eight of those games. There’s no secret that Deep Creek is run heavy with X’Zavion Evans (528 yards, 6TD’s) and Aden Smith (336 yards, 2TD’s). Getting someone to step up in the receiving core to take pressure off the ground attack would be huge against an Oscar Smith defense that absolutely bottled up Nansemond River last week. In their 35-8 win over the Warriors, Oscar Smith’s defense allowed just 12 total yards and one completion the whole night. Horace Sawyer (42 tackles), Malcolm Britt (41 tackles, 14TFL) and Rodney Jones (3INT) just might make up the best set of linebackers in the Tidewater area this year. At the very least, they’re in the conversation among the finest. Deep Creek will rely heavily on their defense – spearheaded by Jordan Chatman (10 sacks), LB Gabe Fuster (44 tackles) and Smith (5INT’s) on the back end – as well as the special teams with kicker Caden Dellinger. Even though Oscar Smith was held below 300 yards of offense for the first time all year last week, don’t let that fool you. Diminutive, yet hard-nosed running back Aaron Acevado is averaging 11.9 yards per attempt and is one of six different players to rush for a touchdown, while six different players have caught a touchdown pass from their passing game led by QB Cam’Ron Kelly. Matt Says: Oscar Smith 37-10

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Oscar Smith 28-3

Coach Young Says: Oscar Smith 33-8



Lakeland (1-5) at Grassfield (2-4) . . . With their 17-7 triumph over the Grizzlies last year, Lakeland ended a nine-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Grassfield. Both teams badly need a win to help their playoff outlook; Lakeland in Region 3A and the Grizzlies currently sitting in the eighth and final spot for Region 6A. The Cavs have to feel confident that four-year starting QB Tyquan Holloman – who threw for over 300 yards on Western Branch – can outlast Grant Swanger of Grassfield in a shoot-out. But special teams could play a key role. Lakeland fumbled twice on kickoffs in their 27-26 loss to Deep Creek, whereas the Grizzlies blocked a couple of kicks/punts a week ago. Matt Says: Lakeland 23-21

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Grassfield 28-14

Coach Young Says: Grassfield 24-23



Hickory (1-5) at Great Bridge (0-6) . . . When Hickory blanked Great Bridge 35-0 last year, it marked the first running clock final margin between these two Chesapeake rivals since 2012. Neither defense is coming in riding high as Hickory was beaten soundly by Indian River 70-3 a week ago. Great Bridge, after losing a close one 28-21 to Grassfield, got taken behind the woodshed by King’s Fork, 52-6. Wildcats QB Evan Simons has had some good moments directing the offense this year. On the line of scrimmage, Hickory looks to be a pinch better off and two-way playmaker Corey Chapman is poised for a big night. Matt Says: Hickory 27-17

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Hickory 28-14

Coach Young Says: Hickory 26-12



Nansemond River (3-3) at Western Branch (0-6) . . . By blanking Western Branch 35-0 last year, Nansemond River halted a five-game losing streak in its series with the Bruins. This is the first time ever that the Bruins have opened a season 0-6. Both offenses are averaging under 20 points per game; Nansemond River at 19.8PPG and Western Branch at just 6.8PPG. The schedule has arguably been tougher for the Warriors though with lopsided losses to the likes of Indian River and Oscar Smith, plus Nansemond beat a King’s Fork team that walloped Western Branch 40-0 in early September. Look for the Warriors to create problems with their physical defensive front, featuring Payton Payne, Joeziah Autrey, Datron Branch and others. Nate Smith and Joseph Frole, combining for 110 tackles, have been bright spots in an otherwise tough to swallow season for the Bruins. Matt Says: Nansemond River 36-16

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Nansemond River 32-6

Coach Young Says: Nansemond River 30-14



Denbigh (0-6) at Kecoughtan (4-2) . . . A 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:05 to play by James Mozelle lifted Kecoughtan to a 22-19 win over last week. The Warriors can make a push for a first round home playoff game in Region 5A if they win three of their final four regular season matches. Denbigh hasn’t beaten Kecoughtan since a 47-26 victory in 2013. Jonathan Melvin is making a strong case for Peninsula District Player of the Year consideration as he ran for 109 yards and a score, plus threw for 54 yards and made plays on defense from his linebacker spot for the Warriors. Matt Says: Kecoughtan 35-6

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Kecoughtan 42-13

Coach Young Says: Kecoughtan 30-12



Jamestown (2-4) at York (5-1) . . . By winning 32-6 last year, York made it 6-1 against Jamestown over the past seven seasons. The lone victory in that span for the Eagles came in 2016 by a count of 24-21 as the Falcons underwent a major rebuilding season. The first half for York in their loss to Lafayette last week was humbling, getting outscored 45-8 and out-gained 359-57. Against a Jamestown defense is still trying to establish its identity, look for the Falcons to get the running game back on track with John Michael Cassidy and QB Ramsey Hayyat to get an opportunity to take some shots down the field through the air. Matt Says: York 38-8

VHSL-Reference.com Says: York 30-13

Coach Young Says: York 33-10



Lafayette (4-0) at New Kent (4-2) . . . Don’t expect the 54-game Bay Rivers District winning streak for Lafayette to be in jeopardy. New Kent hasn’t beaten the Rams since 2001. Lafayette has outscored its first four foes by a commanding margin of 195-32. As for New Kent, while they are riding a three-game winning, they’ve not exactly defeated world beaters in the likes of Jamestown, Grafton and Bruton. The Trojans beat undermanned Bruton 56-8 earlier this week, so it’s a quick turnaround to take on the best team in the Bay Rivers, featuring a strong running game with Vashod Phillips and Dea-Mario Tyler, an accurate QB in Zach New, and a defense full of playmakers. Matt Says: Lafayette 41-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Lafayette 48-10

Coach Young Says: Lafayette 38-12



Tabb (2-4) at Warhill (3-2) . . . A 42-0 victor in last year’s matchup, Warhill has dropped back-to-back games to the likes of Poquoson and Smithfield. Tabb was able to squeeze out a huge win over Poquoson, 16-14, to give them a glimmer of hope to make a playoff push in Region 3A. Warhill had a potential game-tying field goal at the end from 50 yards out by Fletcher Whalen (Brown commit) come up short in their 30-27 loss to Smithfield. Noah Holmes is a one-man wrecking crew on defense for the Lions. Matt Lawson’s Tigers are counting on Jimmie Simmons to supply a consistent running game, while on defense Jacob Baylor is playing tremendous with 11 tackles for loss on the season. If they are able to put Warhill in throwing situations on third down, then Tabb can be in the same scenario the were with Poquoson; a tight fourth quarter battle game that is either team’s to win. They’re going to have to control Warhill’s strong running game out of a 3-4 defense that is small, yet improving each week. Matt Says: Warhill 20-12

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Warhill 19-18

Coach Young Says: Warhill 22-20



Saturday's Beach District Action (10/13/18):

Bayside (4-2) at Ocean Lakes (7-0) . . . Five of the past six meetings have been won by Ocean Lakes in this series with the lone triumph by Bayside during that stretch coming in a 42-7 running clock victory on the road in 2016. The Dolphins are the lone unbeaten squad in the Beach District, dealing with some injuries, including standout running back Jake Low on the shelf for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Winners of four in a row after a 0-2 start, the Marlin are getting healthier and expect to have defensive starters Anthony Parker and Kevin Rudolph back in the lineup. Though Bayside has rushed for 318 yards over the past two games, it’ll be tough for RB Dajon Bowman and the rest of the Marlins to find great running room against a blitz-happy Dolphins team that tackles well at the point of attack with LB Cameron Williams (67 tackles), Josh Drake, DE Naquan Brown and others. With Ocean Lakes probably keying in on stopping WR Malik Johnson (22Rec. 322Yds. 3TD’s) with four-star corner and Maryland commit Tank Land, it’ll be important Bayside gets the ball to Khamran Laborn and WR Nick Young in space. Giving up two sacks per game, the Bayside offensive line is the unit that must be ready to bring its A-game because of how fierce the Ocean Lakes pass rush is. If they do, then QB Tajae Pollard has weapons around him to do damage. On the other side, Ocean Lakes will probably be a bit conservative on offense with QB Xander Jedlick and RB Eli Snowden churning out yards little by little. Sophomore WR Myles Alston will test the Bayside corners – Abraham Evans and Ronta Dickerson – over the top when it’s time for the Dolphins to go to the air. Matt Says: Ocean Lakes 29-13

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Ocean Lakes 33-10

Coach Young Says: Ocean Lakes 24-20



Cox (5-1) at First Colonial (0-6) . . . Though Cox has won nine of the past 11 meetings against First Colonial, the Falcons are well aware of this rivalry and that records get thrown out the window. Just three years ago when the seniors on these two teams were freshmen, FC pulled a big upset, 31-27, as DB Eryk Britt had a game-changing 50-yard pick-six going to half-time for the Patriots. While FC is still seeking its first win under Head Coach Carlos Martinez, the team has been competitive, suffering four losses by six points or less to the likes of Tallwood, Salem, Kellam and Bayside. First Colonial QB Jalen Goodwin has the ability to make plays on the run or via the pass. But he’s not exactly the dynamic weapon that Tayvion Robinson – the all-time leader in touchdowns accounted for in Cox history – is. Robinson has 552 yards rushing and 14TD’s this season to go with 549 pass yards and a 7-2TD/Int. ratio. In this game, keep an eye on RB Leno Lester (16Rec. 318Yds. 5TD’s) getting loose out of the backfield on a pass play where he has the skills to hit that home-run play. Matt Says: Cox 35-14

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Cox 37-10

Coach Young Says: Cox 30-12



Landstown (5-2) at Kellam (2-4) . . . Believe it or not, these two programs have actually split the past four meetings with most being close calls. In fact, four of those games were decided by seven points or fewer. The glaring difference this season is defense, where Landstown is giving up just 6.3 points per game compared to the 26.5PPG that Kellam allows. Landstown’s two losses were contests that they could’ve won, falling to Ocean Lakes 10-6 and to Salem 13-7. No one has scored more than 14 points on them in a game all year, whereas Kellam has held just one foe – winless Kempsville – below that total. A week after getting hit time after time by the Ocean Lakes defense, Eagles QB Chris Price was intercepted twice by Salem. To take pressure off him, the Eagles have to establish the running game and get more touches to RB Luqman Haskett, who had a pair of catches for 42 yards in their latest defeat. Kellam will look to LB Kemari Copeland (49 stops) and DB Jalen Sloan (4INT’s) to come up with big plays. In the end though, Landstown probably has the two best defensive players on the field in DE Taeveon Lane and CB Jalen Jennings. Matt Says: Landstown 21-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Landstown 30-13

Coach Young Says: Landstown 28-16



Ricky Harleston and the Lions have two wins by five points or less this season already and know their battle with Salem should be another tight one Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Tallwood (5-1) at Salem-VB (5-1) . . . Over the past two years, the Lions and Sun Devils have played low-scoring, defensive battles. In 2016, it was Tallwood prevailing 10-6 as they intercepted three Salem passes and piecing together an 11-play, 80-yard drive in a span of 1:33 late in the fourth quarter to go ahead. Last year, Salem got revenge in a 13-7 victor that saw them come up with five takeaways, four occurring on lost fumbles by Tallwood. This time, it looks to be a battle of wills; the stingy Salem defense against a rather prolific Tallwood offense.

On the year, Tallwood is putting up 29.7 points per game, which is second in the Beach District only to Cox. Salem is giving up just six points per game with nobody having reached double-figures on them. The health and effectiveness as well as availability in general of Salem junior running back Kaelon Black is unknown going into this game. Black was leading the Beach District in rushing and has missed the past two games due to a knee injury. In place of Black, the duo of James Rogers and Lex Henry combined for 225 yards rushing and a touchdown on 33 carries against Landstown. They want to duplicate that against an experienced Tallwood defense with some three-year starters all across the board in safety Ricky Harleston, LB Khairee Abdullah, LB Josh Lucas and others. Tallwood wants to force them to throw because, even though Sun Devils QB Amorie Morrison had a breakout performance two weeks ago against Kellam, they’re counting on their defense being able to cash in on a couple of errant throws. Tallwood has been very consistent in mixing up the passing game with QB Sebien Stone (8TD’s passing), often targeting WR’s Isaiah Edwards (5TD’s receiving), and the backfield combo of Gunner White (643 yards, 8TD’s) and Taijon Yorkshire. Junior LB Anwar Sparrow (43 tackles), sophomore DE Isaiah Henderson, sophomore DB Zemarion Harrell and run-clogging DT Jaquan Perry anchor a Salem defense that is certainly good enough to put the Lions in some third-and-long situations. Matt Says: Tallwood 17-14

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Salem 16-14

Coach Young Says: Salem 33-24



More Saturday Action:

Dominique Daniels and the Titans will attempt to halt Norcom's four-game winning streak in an Eastern District clash Matthew Hatfield

Lake Taylor (6-0) at Norcom (4-3) . . . Since Norcom’s 29-0 breakthrough against Lake Taylor in 2010, the Titans have dominated this series. Lake Taylor has won seven in a row over Norcom, all by double-digits, and last year’s 20-2 victory handed the Greyhounds their first loss of the 2017 campaign. In fact, Norcom hasn’t scored a touchdown on Lake Taylor since 2012 when they lost 49-14. This is a daunting task, even at home at Joe Langston Stadium, for a Greyhounds team that has rebounded from the 0-3 start with four straight victories. They face a Lake Taylor squad that is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4, battle-tested having beaten other ranked teams in the state in Freedom and Phoebus, and their visitor from Norfolk averages an Eastern District-best 44.5 points per game. Lake Taylor is expected to have standout WR/DB Javon Harvey, who sustained a concussion last month against Norview, back in the lineup and that’s a big deal for Hank Sawyer’s Titans because he plays up to six positons on the football field. Norcom has gotten really fine play out of their sophomore tailback Demonte Dunlap (880 yards, 9TD’s) to complement QB Jacoby Smith and his core of receivers with CaSaan Dixon, Celon Lawrence and Karon Prunty at the forefront. Lake Taylor’s defensive line has some tough run stoppers with Corey Holloway (38 tackles, 6 sacks), Tavion Copeland and Tyrique Tucker all standing out. Malik Newton, the sophomore stud ball carrier for the Titans, needs only 95 yards to hit 1000 for the season and is probably a strong candidate to add to his 14 touchdown count running the rock. Matt Says: Lake Taylor 34-19

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Lake Taylor 28-8

Coach Young Says: Lake Taylor 30-12



Bethel (1-6) at Woodside (5-2) . . . The Wolverines, who haven’t lost to Bethel since 2013, know that if they are able to win out, they have a really good shot to be the No. 3 seed in the Region 6A playoff field. That means a first round home playoff game at Todd Stadium in Newport News, which has been good to them. Bethel is putting up only 11.9 points per game, and even if they are to double that average in this matchup, there’s no guarantee that will be enough to come out on top. This is a chance for Woodside to mix it up on the ground with a host of backs – D’onte Chesson, Tylique Ray and Desmin Wright, among others. Tyler Thompson has been pretty sharp at quarterback, but they also could look to get Kahleef Jimmison some reps under center if they get a comfortable lead. Matt Says: Woodside 42-14

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Woodside 38-6

Coach Young Says: Woodside 36-8



Gloucester (2-4) at Menchville (0-5) . . . Since Menchville’s 35-0 shutout of Gloucester in 2012, the Monarchs have been unable to take down the Dukes. Gloucester will be looking for its sixth straight win in the series and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in Region 5A. Geo Hales has been a serviceable threat running the ball for the Monarchs, who have to get better play up front to improve their 10 points per game average. More than anything, their defense will be tested by a Gloucester offense that is not too shabby. Gloucester is putting up 23.2PPG on the year. Keep an eye on the combination of QB Isaiah Lester and WR Tyrus Wilson for the Dukes. Matt Says: Gloucester 27-14

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Gloucester 26-7

Coach Young Says: Gloucester 24-20



Chris Daniels shined in crunch time in last year's comeback win for Phoebus over Hampton Matthew Hatfield

Hampton (3-3) at Phoebus (4-1) . . . It’s part of the Great American Rivalry Series and it’s hard to top the emotion and intensity of Hampton vs. Phoebus. Arguably, there isn’t a better rivalry showdown in the state with these two schools combining for more state titles than any tandem around Tidewater. Hampton leads the all-time series 32-18, and since these two nearby rivals cannot face off in the playoffs anymore like they did seven time from 2001-12, this is a game many fans on the Peninsula circle when the schedule comes out. Mike Smith is back on the sidelines at Hampton after being forced to sit out the first month of the season due to a rule within the Virginia Retirement System. Since his return, the Crabbers have won comfortably over Denbigh and Menchville to up their mark to 3-3. Smith is third nationally in wins according to the NFHS record book with 484 and his 12 state titles are most in VHSL History. Phoebus head man Jeremy Blunt is trying to bring the Phantoms their first crown since 2008 as they’ve been bounced in the postseason by the time that won the state title (Lake Taylor, Magna Vista, Blacksburg, Hopewell) four times over the past six years. Last year’s game produced the first classic since a 21-19 thriller won by Phoebus in the 2012 playoffs. In the 2017 encounter, Phoebus QB Chris Daniels led a game-winning 66-yard drive that began with 4:06 left in the contest and concluded with 22 seconds remaining following a touchdown and two-point conversion gave the Phantoms a 14-12 advantage. Now a junior, Daniels has more experience under his belt and a defense that to support him that is playing at a high level in holding opponents to 10.8 points per game, even limiting a high-scoring Lake Taylor to a season-low 21. Statistically, Hampton has been even stronger on defense in giving up just 7.7 points per game. However, their offense is not nearly as potent in averaging just 15.5PPG compared to the 32PPG of Phoebus. With Samari Smith help paving the way, Hampton’s offensive line is performing better than earlier in the season and as a result QB Isaiah Banks has benefitted as a run-first threat. Can Banks do damage through the air? That’s what the Phoebus defense – which is extremely tough up front with Josh Austin, Josiah Silver and Austin Gilliam (6 sacks last season) – will try to make him do. Hampton’s front four is nothing to sneeze at either with Smith, Adhyim Bagley, Kyrell McKinney and Alfonzo Muckerson making things tough for opponents’ running game. That will be a challenge for the duo of Jalen White and Anthony Turner. Yet as we saw a couple seasons ago when Hampton won behind dazzling Dazz Newsome (UNC), the team with the best playmaker on the field generally holds the upper hand. That’s Phoebus this season with WR Barry Hargraves, also a weapon in the return game. Matt Says: Phoebus 23-7

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Phoebus 34-14

Coach Young Says: Phoebus 24-20



Monday's Matchups (10/15/18):

Rashad Scott and the Chiefs look to break the school's long losing streak at home vs. Green Run Matthew Hatfield

Green Run (0-6) at Kempsville (0-7) . . . Can Kempsville break its 53-game losing streak against a Green Run program that had a similar skid a decade ago? Back in 2005, Green Run halted its 51-game losing streak in the Beach District when they beat Bayside. The Stallions, like the Chiefs, come in winless and their offense isn’t performing a whole lot better than Kempsville’s. Green Run has scored 49 points all year, being shut out three times, whereas Kempsville has put up 39 points and been blanked four times. There will likely be some hit or miss plays with the passing game. If it comes down to who can hit that big strike – either Green Run with QB Noah Spencer to 6’5” junior wideout Lakeem Rudolph or Kempsville using QB Jovon Mims and WR Rashad Scott – we’ll lean with the visiting Stallions to get the nod on the Chiefs’ Homecoming night. Matt Says: Green Run 20-13

VHSL-Reference.com Says: Green Run 21-20

Coach Young Says: Green Run 28-12

