Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half

Defensively, the Mustangs held Albemarle to 137 yards of total offense and nine first downs while forcing five turnovers in the contest. Zayden Simpson, Tyjon Jones, and Tre Early were the three Monticello defenders that recorded interceptions in the victory.

Quarterback Owen Engel threw four touchdown passes in the victory, including two that were relled in by Mustangs receiver Michael Zaney . Offensively Monticello posted 364 total yards in the contest and never turned the ball over.

With only one win coming into the game, the Patriots managed to score first and took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter but Monticello reeled off 40 straight points before the Patriots could respond as the Mustangs rolled to a 47-13 victory.

Monticello (5-2) hosted Albemarle (1-5) on Friday night in Jefferson District action. The contest between the two opponents is often highly contested as exhibited by the Mustangs victory last season in which they had to come from behind.

SCORING SUMMARY

Albemarle—6 0 0 7—13

Monticello—0 13 21 13—47





FIRST QUARTER

A—Cam Williford 43 run (Kick failed),





SECOND QUARTER

M—Ian Feggans 4 run (Oziel Jara Castillo kick)

M—Oziel Jara Castillo 23 field goal

M—Oziel Jara Castillo 22 field goal





THIRD QUARTER

M—D’Rhon Jackson 20 pass from Owen Engel (Oziel Jara Castillo kick)

M—Ezekiel Pour 7 run (Oziel Jara Castillo kick)

M—Michael Zaney 46 pass from Owen Engel (Oziel Jara Castillo kick)





FOURTH QUARTER

M—Juelz Christmas-Jackson 32 pass from Owen Engel (kick blocked)

A—Abiel Ruffin 35 pass from Xzavion Carter (Luis Bravo kick)

M—Michael Zaney 40 pass from Owen Engel (Oziel Jara Castillo kick)





STANDOUT PLAYERS

Owen Engel, Monticello…The senior quarterback had a phenomenal night with four touchdown passes while covering 226 yards through the air. Engel’s stats may have been even better with a couple of tosses just missing or falling through his receiver's hands in the contest. Engle’s poise in the pocket and knowledge of the offense allow Monticello the capability to stick with a game plan but feel comfortable deviating when necessary because the senior’s level-headed style helps keep the rest of the unit poised. Combine that with a defensive unit that has allowed just 12 points per game in the Mustangs' five victories and Monticello has a solid chance to make noise in the postseason.





Ezekiel Pour, Monticello…In a backfield that several players can contribute in, Pour was the workhorse for the team against the Patriots gaining 121 yards on 30 attempts. The seniors’ biggest carry of the game may have been his seven-yard rushing score that extended Monticello’s lead to 27-6 in the third quarter and essentially put the contest out of reach. Pour is a dynamic runner with the ability to find a hole and squeeze through it with his speed but the physical ability to power through defenders despite his deceptive frame.





Cam Williford, Albemarle…A freshman, Williford, handled the football nine times against a stout Monticello defense and gained 98 yards. At 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, the Class of 2028 prospect averaged nearly ten yards per carry and scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 43-yard sprint in the opening quarter. Williford was likely limited in his carries out of the backfield due to Monticello’s seemingly unstoppable offense in the second half but the Patriots running back is someone to keep an eye on not only this season but over the course of the next few seasons as he grows in knowledge and stature.





TAKEAWAYS

The Mustangs Can Do More Offensively Than Just Run

Monticello’s bread and butter on offense is to run the football. The Mustangs like to be physical on both sides of the ball. Their approach often allows them to control the tempo of their games, creating a rhythm for their team while forcing the opposition to take a less-than-ideal approach of their own. Against Albemarle, the Mustangs stayed true to their identity rushing 39 times but the Mustangs also went to the air passing the football 24 times and reaching the endzone four times. Indeed, the success of the rushing attack does have the ability to open up the passing game for Monticello but the quarterback and skill players still have to be able to execute and the offensive line has to give them time. Through seven games, Monticello has 11 passing scores and 880 passing yards.

Region 3C is Deep

The Mustangs entered this week rated tenth in Region 3C in the VHSL power ratings. One point separates the eighth and final postseason spot from the twelfth-rated team. Monticello’s victory against Albemarle, a Class 5 school, will certainly help their rating and may even vault them into a playoff position with East Rockingham (#8) falling to Turner Ashby. Broadway who is directly in front of the Mustangs at the ninth position did claim victory, albeit against William Monroe who is part of the 3C classification. Regardless of how things shake out this week, there are still three more weeks of regular season action where anything can happen. For certain, however, is the fact that a few teams in Region 3C may miss the postseason due to the depth of the grouping.





WHAT’S NEXT





The Mustangs travel to Crozet to face Western Albemarle. The Warriors won their second consecutive game on Friday night after an 0-5 start to the 2024 season. Western Albemarle has scored 72 points in those two victories following the 45-14 defeat of Goochland on the road. Monticello defeated the Warriors 35-0 last season.

Albemarle returns home next week to host Charlottesville. The Black Knights lost their 17th consecutive contest this week, falling 49-14 to Louisa County. Charlottesville has struggled this season on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Black Knights are averaging 6 points per contest and have been shutout four times. Defensively, opponents are averaging 48 points per game against the unit. Albemarle has defeated Charlottesville in 18 of the last 19 head-to-head meetings between the two teams including 12 straight.





















