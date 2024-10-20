In-state 2025 linebacker/safety Brennan Johnson commits to Virginia Tech

in other news
Class of 2025 three-star outside linebacker/safety Brennan Johnson is staying in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He announced his commitment to Virginia Tech today.
The Highland Springs High School athlete is a legacy prospect for the Hokies. His dad, Loren (who also is the head coach for Highland Springs), played for Virginia Tech in the 1990s, and his brother, Braylon, is currently a sophomore cornerback on the roster.
At Virginia Tech, Johnson will play under head coach Brent Pry, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Marve, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and the rest of the staff.
Johnson took an official visit to Blacksburg during the weekend of June 7. Maryland also hosted Johnson for an official visit in late June. He took some time to make his commitment decision, but ultimately knew that he wanted to become a Hokie.
At the college level, the 6-foot, 195-pound Johnson provides some versatility. He believes he can play both the WILL (weak-side) linebacker and boundary safety positions.
As a junior during the 2023 season, Johnson recorded 120 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned several accolades for his performance, including being named as Virginia Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All-State honoree and first-team All-Region selection.
So far in his senior campaign, Johnson has helped lead the Springers to a 5-2 record.
In addition to Virginia Tech, Johnson has scholarship offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and several others.
With Johnson now pledged, the Hokies' 2025 class grows to 17 total commitments and ranks 44th nationally.