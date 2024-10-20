In-state 2025 linebacker/safety Brennan Johnson commits to Virginia Tech

Class of 2025 three-star outside linebacker/safety Brennan Johnson is staying in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He announced his commitment to Virginia Tech today.

The Highland Springs High School athlete is a legacy prospect for the Hokies. His dad, Loren (who also is the head coach for Highland Springs), played for Virginia Tech in the 1990s, and his brother, Braylon, is currently a sophomore cornerback on the roster.

At Virginia Tech, Johnson will play under head coach Brent Pry, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Marve, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and the rest of the staff.