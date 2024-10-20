Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

For anyone that watches Cobra Kai, you know one of the mantras is "fear does not exist in this dojo". Well After seeing Huguenot three times this year, I'm not so sure fear exist in that program. When Huguenot arrived at Dutchman Field they arrived with a swagger that said, 'we might be in your house, but we are not afraid'. The Falcons players split the field, some to the right, some to the left; those on the left running through the Skyhawks exiting the field. It is a swagger that we don't always see in the region, that no fear attitude. That attitude carried over into the contest where Huguenot was not intimidated by the Bird defense. With 41 points scored, you can clearly see Huguenot had a good road trip. The Falcons ran at the Skyhawks, the Falcons went high burning the secondary three times. The two defenses laid hits on one another, at no point did either team back down but Huguenot was the intimidator all night long be it entering the field, laying hits on defense, exercising their athleticism on offense or a little jawing from time to time. And for as much as Huguenot was the bully if you will in this matchup, the Skyhawks beat themselves almost as much as Huguenot did. It is a tale as old as time itself... penalties... 21 by my count against the Skyhawks. You simply cannot beat better teams when you are stubbing your toe every chance you get. The Skyhawks had a chance to make a statement in this game, they had a chance to be the intimidator and rule their roost with their defense. The statement coming away from this one is Huguenot is not afraid of anyone and will not be denied, they are on a mission.

Huguenot captains (left to right); Tyshawn Moore, Samuel Cohen, Linwood Johnson, Markel Dabney (Photo by Danny Lewis)

1st Quarter Action

In the first quarter of play we had no idea who was going to be coming out on top. Huguenot had the ball first and moved the ball 41 yards on the Skyhawks defense but the drive was thwarted when Jessiah Parker went airborne and intercepted the Falcon pass along the visitor sideline at their own 27.

LC Bird could not take advantage of the moment, largely due to penalties. A holding call and delay of game would wipe the yards gained by Corey Holland who had it going early in the run game. The Skyhawks started at the 27 and the drive ended at the 27 even though the Skyhawks were able to get a first down. That speaks to how impactful the penalties were and would be all night. Speaking of penalties... Huguenot faced 3rd & 4 on their second possession of the night and got the first down thanks to the Skyhawks jumping offsides. The Skyhawks defense also had missed opportunities. Jessiah Parker almost got INT #2 but couldn't come down with it. The Falcons faced another third down, 3rd & 12 and they converted just as they converted 4th & 10. When it counted the most, the Skyhawks defense could not get the Falcons offense off the field.

2nd Quarter Action

The shutout of the fourth quarter came to an end as John Washington of Huguenot scored from 7 yards out. This would be the first of three touchdowns in the second quarter as the Falcons looked to seize control of the game.

Bird certainly did their part to help the Falcons do just that. The Skyhawks turned the ball over on their first possession of the second quarter. The Skyhawks then gave Huguenot a first down with the Falcons facing 4th & 6 off a penalty. The defense could not stop Huguenot on 3rd & 7 when a pass from Charles Scott, Jr. to Markel Dabney kept the drive alive. The Skyhawks defense did have some close calls... Sirpaul Cheeks and Emmanuel Evans both had pass disruptions and it looked as though the Skyhawks defense would get off the field but... Bird was called not just for pass interference but also a sideline warning. Just like that the Falcons were knocking at the door at the 2 yard line and Washington took care of the rest.

Bird did finally end the shutout when Jason Wright and Joshua Jiggets hooked up for a 29-yard touchdown. To make that happen the Skyhawks were helped out by an offsides call against Huguenot and had to overcome more penalties as we were not even to halftime and they had already recorded 10 penalties.

Even when Bird thought they might gain some ground, the Falcons kept attacking. In less than a minute the Skyhawks answered the Bird touchdown with their first through the air. Iveon Lewis caught a 13 yard pass from Linwood Johnson for the third TD of the night for the Falcons.

3rd Quarter Action

The prevailing thought amongst the media was Bird needs to come out and get a score on their opening drive but that did not happen. Instead LC Bird would commit two penalties putting them in a 2nd & 22 hole and although they did rally, on 4th & 4 Jayce Bigelow got to Jason Wright delivering the sack and forcing a turnover on downs. Speaking of turnover on downs the Skyhawks turned the ball over. Things were not exactly rosie for the Falcons in the third quarter either. First the Falcons had their own share of penalties and Jessiah Parker of Bird got his hands on a pass to break it up and for the first time on this night they had to punt. Huguenot would also fumble a punt return that would setup the Skyhawks for their second TD of the night. This series followed a 4-play, 25-yard drive that saw Iveon Lewis score his 2nd touchdown of the night.

As the night wore on and the game began to get away from the Skyhawks things got a bit chippy with Bird frustrated and Huguenot feeling the swagger they brought all the way from Forest Hill. Thanks to Jayce Bigelow's prowess on defense, the Falcons forced the Skyhawks to a 3 & out setting in motion the fumbled punt return and the 17-yard touchdown run from Sirpaul Cheeks on the first play from scrimmage.

It felt like Bird for all the bad of the third quarter might get back in the game but Huguenot closed out the third quarter with a 51-yard, 6-play drive that saw John Washington and Linwood Johnson moving the ball down the field before a 17 yard pass to Derrick Carter would put the ball at the 18. Next play, Charles Scott, Jr. hits his mark with Iveon Lewis third TD catch of the night.

4th Quarter Action

The fourth quarter saw LC Bird sandwich Huguenot with possessions but despite the double possessions, the Skyhawks came away with nothing & Huguenot only added to their lead. The Skyhawks struggled to move down the field due to more penalties and a Huguenot defense that was outplaying the Skyhawks. The Skyhawks started from their own 46 and the drive ended with them on their own 35 punting. All the Falcons did was move the ball 69 yards overcoming two penalties that set them back 17 yards. 2nd & 27 the Falcons faced but with Markel Dabney on the field, the Falcons took just two plays to get a fresh set of downs. Passes to Derrick Carter and Kaleb Polk set them the Falcons up at 6 and that was all Linwood Johnson needed to put the exclamation point on this one.

Bird had a chance to get a score before the end of the game, they moved the ball 33 yards but getting to the 11 of Huguenot was the closest they would get. False start and a hold sent them back to the 33 and on the next to last play Amare Bunch would rush for 8 but time was running out on the Skyhawks as Huguenot improved to 7-0 on the season.

Huguenot 41, LC Bird 14 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (2Q) 11:44 7-yard run from John Washington. PAT no good. 6-0 Huguenot (2Q) 4:54 2-yard run from John Washington. 2-pt conversion good. 14-0 Huguenot (2Q) 1:33 29-yard pass from Jason Wright to Joshua Jiggets. PAT good. 7-14 LC Bird (2Q) :47 13-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Iveon Lewis. 2-pt conversion good. 22-7 Huguenot (3Q) 6:14 22-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Iveon Lewis. PAT no good. 28-7 Huguenot (3Q) 4:34 17-yard run from Sirpaul Cheeeks. PAT good. 14-28 LC Bird (3Q) 1:14 18-yard pass from Charles Scott, Jr. to Iveon Lewis. PAT no good. 34-14 Huguenot (4Q) 5:42 6-yard run from Linwood Johnson. PAT good. 41-14 Huguenot

Players of the Game

Iveon Lewis with the catch in the end zone with Emmanuel Evans on the coverage. (Photo by Danny Lewis)

Iveon Lewis might have only had 72 yards receiving but he was impactful to say the least with 3 TD's off 4 catches plus a 2-point conversion catch. Markel Dabney quietly got it done with 10 catches himself for 158 yards and a 2-pt conversion of his own. Also made some plays on defense with 8 tackles, 1 of which was for a loss. John Washington was the early leader of the night scoring the first two tuddys of the game finishing with 15 carries for 52 yards. What can you say about Linwood Johnson? In a duel with the Falcons former QB (Jason Wright) Linwood came out on top both on the scoreboard and in in play completing 14 of 20 for 244 yards and 2 TD's. Linwood also had 5 carries for 21 yards and a score on the ground.

Linwood Johnson on his way to his lone rushing TD of the night. (Photo by Danny Lewis)

Post-Game Nuggets

Technically speaking Huguenot is 7-0 for the first time since 1996 but due to forfeits it technically does not count so if you blow past 96' you find 1988 as the last time the Falcons were 7-0. Ironically enough Huguenot has back-to-back wins versus LC Bird for the first time since the 1988-1989 seasons. 41 points is the most for the Falcons against Bird since 1994 when they put 43 on the Skyhawks and the margin of victory (27) is the largest since that time as well. This was Huguenot's 8th win overall in the series. 5 of Huguenot's 8 wins have come at Dutchman Field.

Coach Speak