It’s time for Week 5 in Tidewater, highlighted by two big showdowns in the Eastern District and Southeastern District with unbeaten Lake Taylor visiting Maury at Powhatan Field in Norfolk, while King’s Fork hosts undefeated Western Branch. Here's an update on how things stand between VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield and his ESPN Radio 94.1 co-host, Coach Ed Young. An 11-2 mark on Friday outside of Tidewater for Hatfield, who swept the '757' area code at a perfect 23-0 for the week, including 21-0 on games played over the weekend of Friday 9/16/22 and Saturday 9/17/22. Hatfield's Friday & Saturday Total - 32-2 (94.1%)

Hatfield's Friday & Saturday Mark in Tidewater - 21-0 (100%)

Hatfield's 2022 Season Total - 131-25 (83.9%

Hatfield's Tidewater Season Total - 80-9 (89.9%) Coach Young's Friday & Saturday Total - 20-1 (95.2%)

Coach Young's 2022 Season Total - 75-15 (83.3%)

Coach Young's Tidewater Season Total - 75-14 (84.3%) Coach Young is hanging in there, but a 20-0 Bayside shutout of Landstown prevented him from pulling within three of Hatfield in the Tidewater battle and pushed the deficit to five.



THURSDAY 9/22/22 ACTION:

Menchville (3-1) at Kecoughtan (2-1) . . . Rallying from 20-7 down, the Menchville Monarchs knocked off Hampton for the first time since 1993. It secured the program’s first 3-1 start since 1996. Kecoughtan won ten in a row in this series from 2002-11, but the Monarchs have broken through four times in the past eight meetings, the last encounter coming in 2019. Menchville was out-gained 251-180 by the Crabbers and had a hard time running the ball, finishing with only 13 yards on 18 carries. The Kecoughtan defense, headed up by Duke commit David Anderson on the line, can make them one-dimensional. It’ll be up to the Kecoughtan offense to be efficient and finish off some of the drives that the Crabbers failed to a week ago, in part because of two interceptions. Matt Hatfield Says – Kecoughtan 21-15 Coach Ed Young Says – Kecoughtan 28-24

Tabb (0-3) at Lafayette (2-1) . . . Six turnovers were the undoing for a Tabb team that fell to Poquoson last week 21-7. Prior to that, their defense held up well in a 7-0 loss to Warhill and they nearly beat Heritage of Newport News, falling 27-21 in overtime. What they must do to stay competitive with Lafayette is tackle well and avoid those demoralizing turnovers. DeMarcus Lawrence ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 35-21 win over York last week and his backfield mate Jaylen Pretlow, a Navy commit, added 175 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. The real back-breaker was a 15-yard pick-six by James Spencer in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-7. Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 31-10 Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 28-16

Bruton (3-1) at Northumberland (2-1) . . . One would expect that Northumberland gets more touches to its superstar Cameron Seldon, a Tennessee commit, than he had in humbling 44-0 loss to King & Queen, a Class 1 team that is rolling at 4-0 with four shutouts. Seldon had just 24 yards on six touches and the Indians were held to a meager 53 total yards of offense on 48 plays. All that being said, it was only an 8-0 deficit at the half before things snowballed. Meanwhile, Northumberland’s defense will try to put the clamps on Bruton standout rusher Trey Corbin (55Car. 562Yds. 6 TD’s). Matt Hatfield Says – Northumberland 27-26 Coach Ed Young Says – Northumberland 18-16



Tarreon Washington-Jacobs has been a star on both sides of the ball for the Titans, sitting at 3-0 with a pair of shutouts (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

GAME OF THE WEEK in NORFOLK:

Lake Taylor (3-0) at Maury (1-1) . . . After dropping ten straight in the series, Maury has won two of the past three meetings with Lake Taylor, prevailing by a count of 49-7 in 2019 and 48-12 last year with a 27-14 loss to the Titans sandwiched in between. Lake Taylor breezed through its first three foes of Norcom, Currituck (NC) and Norview by a combined count of 144-28, pitching a pair of shutouts. The likes of Tarreon Washington-Jacobs (527 yards, 6 TD’s rushing), WR Elijah Washington (16Rec. 302Yds. 5 TD’s) and TE Justin Edwards each found the end zone twice in the 41-0 shutout of Norview. Can Maury handle the running game of Lake Taylor? New Bern (NC) ran the ball 57 times for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 win over the Commodores two Fridays ago. The Commodores saw their stud linebacker, Nathaniel ‘Booga’ Knox suffer a preseason injury in their scrimmage against King’s Fork. If the First Team All-State performer is unable to go, then it’ll be up to sophomore Dylan Goad and freshman Ike Simmons, who already holds a Virginia Tech offer, to step up in his place. There are also two former Titans on the Maury defense in senior DB Syncere Hawkins and edge rusher Aaron McDaniel that will play pivotal roles. Even with one of the best running backs around in Duke commit Peyton Jones, it’s clear that the Commodores want to test the Lake Taylor secondary by throwing the ball. Their passing game, headed up by senior Mario Miller, completed 11 of 15 passes for 243 yards and 5 TD’s in a 66-0 shellacking of Granby. The Commodores had 52 points before half-time in that contest, including scores on defense and special teams. Lake Taylor will have many of their key players go both ways, and from a defensive standpoint, getting solid play from those outside of their mainstays in Washington-Jacobs, Washington and UVA commit Anthony Britton is going to be important. Maury doesn’t depend on just one player in the passing game, so look for Dyrri McCain’s bunch to spread the ball around to Delaware commit Kelvin ‘K.T; Seay, juniors Da’Vontae Floyd, Fred Johnson and Josh Powell, plus sophomore LeBron Bond. How well the Lake Taylor secondary, headed up by Aquan Ballard, Titus Holte and Khamarie Trueblood, holds up is going to tell a lot. This has the makings to be a high-scoring battle. For Maury to get an outcome similar to last year, they will need their defensive front to break down the Lake Taylor o-line and harass new Titans QB Jamir ‘Sporty’ Freeman (33 of 50 for 563 yards, 10 TD’s), who has been effective both with his legs and arm to this point. Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 35-27 Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 30-14



GAME OF THE WEEK in the SED:

UNC commit Paul Billups is a constant threat on the outside for the Bruins (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)

Western Branch (4-0) at King’s Fork (3-0) . . . When these two teams met a season ago, Western Branch was receiving plenty of attention with three straight shutouts. It ended up being the King’s Fork defense stealing the show, holding the Bruins to 91 total yards in a 17-3 victory. More than anything else, the King’s Fork defense made life tough on the Western Branch ground game that was held to negative yards. The experience and playmakers are certainly there for a better showing by the Bruins this time, even on the road. UNC commit Paul Billups (9Rec. 207Yds. 3 TD’s) at wide receiver and corner is widely regarded as the top prospect in all of Hampton Roads. Billups has accounted for 372 yards and six scores in three different facets – passing, rushing and receiving. Not to mention, he was their leading tackler the last time out with four stops for loss in the 47-0 shutout of Grassfield, where teammate C.J. Fraser had a pair of interceptions on defense. In the backfield, Bruins RB Shimique Blizzard (30Car. 394Yds. 7 TD’s) is averaging over 13 yards per carry. Giving them balance, QB Taquan Trotman (19 of 34 for 378 yards, 5-1 TD/Int. ratio) has shown some improvement and wants to redeem himself for completing only 7 of 25 passes for 58 yards in last year’s matchup. On the other side, King’s Fork was dominant in its first two wins defensively, shutting out Smithfield and Indian River, then scored on their first eight offensive possessions in blasting Great Bridge 70-20. Offensively, senior QB Cameron Butler (35 of 56 for 510 yards, 7 TD’s passing) has been masterful, extending plays with his feet and converting key third and fourth downs. Butler has added 150 yards on the and a couple of scores on 16 attempts. Sophomore tailback JaVon Ford (44Car. 440Yds. 4 TD’s) is built for games like this, and senior WR Kaletri Boyd has found the end zone six times on 24 touches from scrimmage, three rushing and three receiving. Where Western Branch hopes to have an edge is up front with a massive line, anchored by seniors Jahazari Priester (6-8, 250) and Jayden Chappell (6-5, 310) as well as juniors Cam’Ron Warren (6-6, 290) and Aiden Lorsong (6-3, 270). Even though three starters are back on the o-line for King’s Fork, a trio of sophomores and two juniors are getting considerable playing time. Conversely, King’s Fork believes it can force the Western Branch offense into miscues and capitalize with All-State DB Antoine Gray (21 tackles, FF), senior LB Latavion Wynn (18 tackles, 4 sacks) and junior DE Jalcobe Leonard (4 sacks) spearheading that effort But if the Bulldogs can get to the second and third levels of the Western Branch defense early on, then King’s Fork will have an opportunity to play in front and give their own defense some breathing room. Matt Hatfield Says – Western Branch 26-21 Coach Ed Young Says – Western Branch 28-27



REST OF FRIDAY 9/23/22 SLATE:

Alkendric Overton and the Warriors try to build off their 44-0 shutout of Hickory when they take on Indian River (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

First Colonial (1-2) at Bayside (2-2) . . . Coming off a 20-0 shutout of Landstown, the Marlins will try to get their third shutout of First Colonial in four meetings. The Patriots have not beaten Bayside since a 28-27 triumph in 2006 and will need a sudden offensive explosion to end the 15-game losing skid in the series. Matt Hatfield Says – Bayside 28-6 Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 30-0

Cox (3-1) at Salem-VB (3-0) . . . It’s a re-match from the opening round of last year’s Region 5A playoffs, where Salem held on to defeat Cox 27-20 one week after also taking the regular season finale by a count of 20-13. Mark Hall, a former standout at Green Run and UVA, won his debut as interim Head Coach in a 20-0 shutout of Tallwood last week, whereas the Falcons beat Ocean Lakes 37-13 for their first victory in that series since 2016. Two of the best defensive linemen around will be on display in this one in Cox junior Gerard Johnson and Salem sophomore Ari Watford, both of whom hold quite a few scholarship offers. Matt Hatfield Says – Salem-VB 20-16 Coach Ed Young Says – Salem-VB 24-21

Green Run (4-0) at Princess Anne (0-4) . . . Freshman receiver Jahvon Wiggins has been a bright spot for PA with eight catches for an area-best 357 yards and four touchdowns. Green Run has a special receiver talent of their own in junior Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams (12Rec. 329Yds. 6 TD’s) and a lot of other talented pieces around him, including QB Kevin White Jr. (44 of 57 for 736Yds. 11-1 TD/Int. ratio) as the Stallions seek a fifth straight double-digit win over a Beach District foe to open this season. Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 49-7 Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 40-0

Kellam (1-2) at Ocean Lakes (0-4) . . . In four games, the Dolphins have scored a mere 26 points. Kellam had more than that in their season opener, a 38-21 triumph over First Colonial. Outside of a 2009 forfeit win, Kellam hasn’t beaten Ocean Lakes since 2006 when they prevailed 35-28. The last two meetings were close with Ocean Lakes winning 14-12 and 18-9. Matt Hatfield Says – Kellam 14-10 Coach Ed Young Says – Kellam 21-12

Kempsville (3-1) at Tallwood (0-3) . . . The Lions are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2014 when they finished 3-7. That year, Tallwood beat Kempsville by a count of 21-6. But this is a Chiefs team playing at a different gear. They’ve scored 40-plus points in three straight games for the first time since 1981 during the Ralph Gahagan era when they hit for 53 on Maury, 55 on Cox and 58 on Princess Anne in consecutive weeks. Can they make it a record four in a row? The Tallwood defense is allowing 30 PPG. Matt Hatfield Says – Kempsville 41-18 Coach Ed Young Says – Kempsvile 42-12

Churchland (2-1) at Norview (1-3) . . . After dropping five straight to Norview, the Churchland Truckers have won three in a row over the Pilots, including shutouts of 7-0 and 6-0 during the calendar year of 2021. Through three contests this season, the Truckers have rushed for 1150 yards and 14 TD’s on 8.6 yards per pop, led by the trio of Leon Clark, Dontavious Booker and dual-threat QB Brandyn Hillman. Matt Hatfield Says – Churchland 36-8 Coach Ed Young Says – Churchland 30-14

Granby (0-3) at Norcom (3-1) . . . First-year Norcom Head Coach Anthony Hawkins has the Greyhounds riding a three-game winning streak, and in taking on a Comets team that has been outscored 113-3, a fourth consecutive victory looks imminent. Matt Hatfield Says – Norcom 30-0 Coach Ed Young Says – Norcom 44-0

Deep Creek (2-1) at Grassfield (0-4) . . . The Grizzlies, blanked the last two games by Oscar Smith and Western Branch by a combined 101-0, haven’t found much success lately against Deep Creek. In fact, the last time the Hornets lost to Grassfield was 2016 as they look to extend their win streak in the series to six games. Grassfield will need to slow the running of Hornets backs Brandon Nesbit (33Car. 333Yds. 7 TD’s) and Hunter Barnes (27Car. 221Yds. 3 TD’s) in order to keep this one competitive. Matt Hatfield Says – Deep Creek 29-9 Coach Ed Young Says – Deep Creek 26-12

Lakeland (1-3) at Great Bridge (1-2) . . . Sandwiched in between losses to Nansemond River (13-3) and King’s Fork (70-20) for the Wildcats was a 20-13 triumph over Manor, where Donte Little got them off on the right note with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Great Bridge won that game, despite being out-gained 326-246. A key reason was coming up with four takeaways. Lakeland, which led Smithfield 14-0 in the first quarter after touchdowns from Allen Dockery and R.J. Jones, saw the Packers score 24 unanswered points on their way to suffering a 40-20 loss, their third in a row. Lakeland has won seven of the past ten meetings with Great Bridge, including 48-7 last year. Matt Hatfield Says – Lakeland 30-28 Coach Ed Young Says – Lakeland 28-14

Oscar Smith (2-0) at Hickory (0-4) . . . Coming off its second bye in three weeks, Oscar Smith will be out to continue to its dominance of Hickory in the head-to-head series. The Hawks are 3-23 all-time against Oscar Smith its last win over the Tigers coming in 2006 by a count of 23-15. Regardless of who plays QB for the Tigers, look for the wide receiving core with West Virginia commit Tory Johnson Jr. as well as Jamauri ‘Bam’ Knox and Xavier Lewis to stretch out the Hickory defense with regularity in this one. Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 56-3 Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 49-0

Indian River (2-1) vs. Nansemond River (3-1) at Lakeland . . . A win over Indian River in the regular season hasn’t happened for Nansemond River since 2016. To get to 4-1, the Warriors have to beat a Braves team well-rested off its bye week and angry from a 28-0 home shutout loss to King’s Fork. Through four games, the Warriors have 11 takeaways and in each game they forced multiple turnovers, Nansemond River won. The game that they didn’t was a 38-8 loss to Western Branch. So in essence, getting a couple of interceptions of Braves QB Tyler Allison would be huge for the Warriors defense so that dual-threat QB Alkendric Overton and the offense stay on the field. Matt Hatfield Says – Indian River 28-17 Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 22-20

Denbigh (0-4) at Bethel (1-3) . . . It has not been a pretty start for Denbigh, getting outscored 250-0 in four straight running clock losses. Expect the Bethel offense, held to 82 total yards by Nansemond River and 66 by Phoebus in lopsided losses, to kick into high-gear similar to what they showed in a 34-0 shutout of Gloucester. Matt Hatfield Says – Bethel 39-6 Coach Ed Young Says – Bethel 40-0

Hampton (1-3) at Warwick (3-1) . . . Hampton’s last 1-3 start resulted in a 4-6 finish during the 2018 campaign. That ended a string of 15 straight playoff trips. The last time the Hampton Crabbers started 1-4? Well, they haven’t that many losses through five games since their winless season of 1961. As for Hampton against Warwick, they notched 43 straight wins in the series from 1966-2008, but the Raiders have broken through with three victories over the Crabbers since 2009. Matt Hatfield Says – Warwick 34-16 Coach Ed Young Says – Warwick 28-20

York (2-1) at Grafton (2-1) . . . Doug Pereira’s Falcons couldn’t quite keep up in a 35-21 loss to Lafayette, where the Rams had multiple backs rush for over 100 yards. More than anything, the 11 penalties for 75 yards and pick-six that gave Lafayette a three-score advantage probably bothered them. In Grafton, they take on a Clippers team that routed Jamestown 47-3, but was far less competitive in its meeting with Lafayette, falling 48-0. Matt Hatfield Says – York 30-15 Coach Ed Young Says – York 33-30

New Kent (2-1) at Poquoson (2-1) . . . History is on Poquoson’s side as the Islanders lead the all-time series with New Kent 24-18. They had won 13 in a row until falling short in the spring-abbreviated campaign, 41-31, before responding with a 27-15 triumph over the Trojans last September. New Kent held close with Warhill before the Lions pulled away, getting a punt return for a score in the 41-20 victory. Baker Green ran the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a pair of touchdown in Poquoson’s 21-7 win over Tabb where they generated six takeaways to complement their ball-control offense. Matt Hatfield Says – New Kent 30-28 Coach Ed Young Says – Poquoson 30-28

Smithfield (2-1) at Warhill (2-2) . . . Both teams have recovered from rough starts, and in Smithfield’s case, it was understandable with the late hire of new Head Coach Tracey Parker, former defensive coordinator at Phoebus. Since a 41-0 loss to King’s Fork, the offense has found its groove with a 51-7 rout of Jamestown and doubling up Lakeland 40-20. They were able to win last week without RB Chris Dennis (5 TD’s rushing vs. Jamestown), but his presence would help immensely vs. Warhill, which rallies from double-digit losses to Warwick and Norcom by blanking Tabb 7-0 and pulling away from New Kent 41-20. The Lions may possess more offensive balance with developing QB Chase O’Neil and a stable of backs, headed up by Liam Francisque and Taylen Eady. Matt Hatfield Says – Warhill 22-18 Coach Ed Young Says – Warhill 24-22



SATURDAY 9/24/22 ACTION:

Anthony Reddick and the Phantoms look to move to 4-0 overall when they host the improving Heritage Hurricanes (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)