Three-star QB Martin (2024) talks about his offer from UVa

Three-star Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (2024) added his ninth overall offer to date recently following a camp in Charlottesville. And adding one from UVa certainly changes things for the Richmond native.

With previous offers from Indiana, Maryland, Old Dominion, and Virginia Tech, among others, the 6-foot-2, 196 pounder was already in a good spot in his recruitment. The offer from Tony Elliott and UVa makes that even more true.

The offer from the Wahoos came on the heels not just of the camp/visit but also a commitment from his teammate, senior defensive lineman Miles Greene. The 2023 defensive lineman wasted no time commenting on the commitment tweet “I love this one.”

Since that time, Greene “has been talking up the program, talking about how great it is” Martin told CavsCorner.

The Hoos are no stranger to the Springers, not just in terms of the commitment from Greene but also the addition several classes ago from Billy Kemp, a fifth-year wide receiver product of Highland Springs, and defensive coordinator Devon Simmons at Highland Springs, who is a UVa grad.

In fact, Martin got a chance to talk with Kemp during the camp and when the two are back home in Highland Springs, they workout together.

Having started much of his sophomore season, a campaign during which Highland Springs reached the Class 5 state semifinals, Martin now has two years left. In so many ways, the best is yet to come and more schools like UVa are beginning to take notice.

At the Virginia camp, Martin said he got to meet with quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb as well as Elliott and a lot came out of that meeting.

“The coaches were great,” he explained. “Coach Elliott gave me great feedback such as reinforcing using my legs more when throwing, with my throwing motion. Syncing the two will put a little more pop on the ball and addition just the small things that come with experience.

“Coach Elliott also spoke of what he looks for in players that he wants to bring to the program and why he took the job,” Martin added. “Our conversations were more about character than football.”

In that respect Elliott sounds a lot like Martin’s current head football coach who without a doubt is just as much a mentor as he is coach.

“Both Coach (Loren) Johnson and Coach Elliott are great with teaching life lessons through football,” he said.

While Martin is familiar with the Cavalier program, this was his first reach chance to see Elliott and the new staff in action.

“I attended camp last year with the old coaching staff and a brother of a friend of mine played at UVa so I’ve been to a game before,” he said. “I’ll be going to a game this coming season as well.”

That game will likely be the next time Martin gets back on Grounds. He has a busy summer ahead of him in terms of recruiting, camps, and prepping for his junior year.

“I’ll be going with Highland Springs to the University of South Carolina for 7-on-7, I have a camp to attend in Alabama, and I’ll be visiting Maryland, Indiana, and Virginia Tech,” he said.

While no offers have been extended yet, Martin has interest from Clemson and Penn State as well. No camps have been scheduled due to prior commitments.

“Penn State and I do talk quite a bit,” said Martin, who also had the chance to talk to several recruiters in May when Highland Springs hosted a showcase event.

With these additional visits ahead of him, Martin came away with good impressions of Charlottesville and the university.

“It’s a great academic school with a good support base in the alumni who can help you in the work field beyond playing football,” he said. “The town is not too big, not too small and has great places to eat.”

Coming away from the camp, Martin is feeling pretty good.

“I feel like I stacked up pretty well, I feel like I had a good camp,” he added. “I like to challenge myself and I came in confident and ready to do that.”

Martin is also confident in what he is looking for in the school he ultimately lands at when he departs Henrico County.

“I want to attend a school that has a standard, on and off the field,” he said. “A school that is a great academic institution, that can win, that can take me to the next level as a player and person. A school with great people and a family environment. It has to be the best fit for me, a place where I will be successful.”