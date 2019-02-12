MORE: Duke is rolling | Interesting comments from Tom Crean | Gonzaga recruiting Today in the Three-Point Play, national analyst Eric Bossi recaps where the remaining undecided 2019 five-stars stand in their recruitments. Also featured is another under-the-radar college freshman and a high school sophomore having a monster season in America’s toughest high school conference.

1. WITH ANTHONY EDWARDS OFF THE BOARD, SEVEN FIVE-STARS REMAIN

2. ILLINOIS’ OTHER FRESHMAN

The Three-Point Play has been a perfect spot to highlight relatively under-the-radar freshmen. This week I want to shine the spotlight on one making waves at Illinois. But, nope, I’m not looking to discuss former five-star Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu has been outstanding as expected, but in a tough season it’s classmate Giorgi Bezhanishvili that has proven to be another bright spot. The Illini scored wins over Michigan State and Rutgers last week, and the first-year big man was a big part of it. He went for 16 against the Spartans before exploding for 35 (on just 18 total shots) against Rutgers in an overtime win. He’s not the most athletic, he’s not yet the stretch four-man that so many programs crave, but you know what, he’s effective and becoming quite reliable as a post scorer. When Illinois signed him, I saw Bezhanishvili as a bit of a borderline player and a “why not take a shot on him” kind of guy that could pay off down the road. Earlier in the season, I chalked up his production to bad teams needing guys to lead them in scoring too. Now, though, he’s producing in the Big Ten and looks like he’s a legit find by the Illini staff and an excellent piece to build around for the future.

3. TOP-35 SOPHOMORE HAVING A MONSTER YEAR