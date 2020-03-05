It was only fitting to have the ball in the hands of Kylon Lewis for Thomas Dale to capture their first regional championship since 2001. With seven seconds remaining in overtime, Lewis attacked the lane and drew a foul on a layup attempt. He went on to make both free throws to secure a 73-71 lead for the Knights. The Western Branch Bruins managed to get up a half-court shot attempt, but the ball hit off the rim and was no good. Both teams will appear in the state tournament on Friday, but for now, at least, Thomas Dale has some celebrating to do. Their turnaround under first-year Head Coach Keyode Rogers, going from 5-19 a season ago to winning more games than they lost in all of 2018-19 with six sophomores on the roster to boot, is quite remarkable. Here is a full recap of the Region 6A Championship:



Miles Phillips has been a key cog all season long for a Knights team enjoying (Brandon Carwile, VirginiaPreps.com)

Western Branch’s defense managed to rattle the Knights as they jumped out to the early lead. Thomas Dale stayed composed, though, and took a six-point lead into the second quarter. It was point guard Jahmeel Campbell’s steady offense and big man Luke Ogle’s defensive contributions coming off the bench that kept Thomas Dale composed. The Knights led 17-11 after one. Thomas Dale kept their foot on the gas through the second quarter. The Bruins forced a few turnovers and made a couple runs, but they were unable to make it a one-possession game. Cam Edmonds scored six of Western Branch’s 13 points during the second quarter, however, the Knights took a 36-24 lead into halftime. It was their largest lead of the game so far thanks to a buzzer-beating tip-in by Miles Phillips after a stolen inbound by Stevan Henry. To begin the second half, both teams traded blows, but again Thomas Dale weathered the storm in the form of a pair of threes made by Jack Farrelly. Campbell totaled seven points in the third, but it was Henry who made another play with the clock winding down. Henry dribbled to the lane and put up a runner that banked in off the backboard as time expired to end the third quarter with the Knights leading 51-40. After trailing by as many as 13 points during the final quarter, it didn’t take long for the Bruins to climb back into the game. Edmonds led the comeback for Western Branch, scoring 14 of his 23 total points in the fourth. Edmonds hit a three to cut their deficit to six, and then received some help from Bobby Johnson, who scored an up-and-under basket to get it down to four. Western Branch went on a 9-0 run at one point in the fourth. Edmonds then gave the Bruins their first lead since the first quarter after he attacked the basket and converted an and-one with just over a minute remaining. However, Thomas Dale’s Phillips was unrattled, sinking the game-tying three.



Bobby Johnson and the Bruins clawed back from a double-digit deficit against Thomas Dale, but their comeback fell short in overtime (Brandon Carwile, VirginiaPreps.com)