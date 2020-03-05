Thomas Dale Secures First Region Boys Basketball Title Since 2001
It was only fitting to have the ball in the hands of Kylon Lewis for Thomas Dale to capture their first regional championship since 2001. With seven seconds remaining in overtime, Lewis attacked the lane and drew a foul on a layup attempt. He went on to make both free throws to secure a 73-71 lead for the Knights.
The Western Branch Bruins managed to get up a half-court shot attempt, but the ball hit off the rim and was no good. Both teams will appear in the state tournament on Friday, but for now, at least, Thomas Dale has some celebrating to do. Their turnaround under first-year Head Coach Keyode Rogers, going from 5-19 a season ago to winning more games than they lost in all of 2018-19 with six sophomores on the roster to boot, is quite remarkable.
Here is a full recap of the Region 6A Championship:
Western Branch’s defense managed to rattle the Knights as they jumped out to the early lead. Thomas Dale stayed composed, though, and took a six-point lead into the second quarter. It was point guard Jahmeel Campbell’s steady offense and big man Luke Ogle’s defensive contributions coming off the bench that kept Thomas Dale composed. The Knights led 17-11 after one.
Thomas Dale kept their foot on the gas through the second quarter. The Bruins forced a few turnovers and made a couple runs, but they were unable to make it a one-possession game. Cam Edmonds scored six of Western Branch’s 13 points during the second quarter, however, the Knights took a 36-24 lead into halftime. It was their largest lead of the game so far thanks to a buzzer-beating tip-in by Miles Phillips after a stolen inbound by Stevan Henry.
To begin the second half, both teams traded blows, but again Thomas Dale weathered the storm in the form of a pair of threes made by Jack Farrelly. Campbell totaled seven points in the third, but it was Henry who made another play with the clock winding down. Henry dribbled to the lane and put up a runner that banked in off the backboard as time expired to end the third quarter with the Knights leading 51-40.
After trailing by as many as 13 points during the final quarter, it didn’t take long for the Bruins to climb back into the game. Edmonds led the comeback for Western Branch, scoring 14 of his 23 total points in the fourth. Edmonds hit a three to cut their deficit to six, and then received some help from Bobby Johnson, who scored an up-and-under basket to get it down to four.
Western Branch went on a 9-0 run at one point in the fourth. Edmonds then gave the Bruins their first lead since the first quarter after he attacked the basket and converted an and-one with just over a minute remaining. However, Thomas Dale’s Phillips was unrattled, sinking the game-tying three.
On the other end, Efrem Johnson scored in the post to give Western Branch the lead yet again. The Bruins then forced a Knights turnover, but a block by Ogle prevented Western Branch from taking a four-point lead. Phillips carved through the Bruins’ defense and was fouled on his shot attempt with four seconds remaining. Needing to hit two free throws to send it to overtime, Phillips calmly sank both. Tied at 67, we headed to an extra quarter.
Lewis started overtime just like he ended it, making two free throws. Western Branch quickly regained the lead but, Phillips had the answer with a made layup through traffic. With the clocking winding down, Edmonds was fouled but only made one of his two foul attempts to tie things up at 71.
Thomas Dale got the ball across half-court with only seven seconds remaining. The Knights put the ball in the hands of their scorer, Lewis, who secured the win and capped off a 21-point performance.
The Knights (20-5) will play the Region 6B runner-up Massaponax Panthers (19-7) on Friday, March 6, in the VHSL Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals at 7:30 PM at Cosby High School.
As for the Bruins, they are set to face off against the Region 6B Champion Potomac Senior Panthers (23-3), a program that is making its 18th trip to the State Playoffs. Western Branch will be making its third State Tournament appearance in four years. That game will be played at 5:30 PM on Friday at C.D. Hylton High School.
A win would secure either team a trip to the State Semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.