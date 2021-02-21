Thomas Dale started the season with a bang blanking their first two opponent 86-0, one of those of course being their biggest rival, LC Bird.

Thomas Dale would then go on to lose 3 of their next 5 games falling to an improving Hermitage team, a state champion Hopewell and a Prince George team that posted their best season in 25 years.

Dale rallied with three wins to enter the playoffs on a bit of a streak but their season came to a halt in the Region 6A Championship against none other than Oscar Smith.

The 2019 campaign brought an end to a decade that saw the Knights go 76-41, their fewest wins and most losses in a decade since the 1980s. The Knights did manage to make the playoffs 8 times with a record of 9-8 and did make a state semifinal appearance in 2015 but it was not as strong a decade as the previous.