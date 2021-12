Third Time The Charm... Varina Wins Class 4 State Title 28-21

22 years and 7 days ago Varina walked off the field at City Stadium in Richmond (then home of the Richmond Spiders) heartbroken as did their fans (myself being one of them). Varina had a lead 27-7 lead at the half and it unraveled in the second half... their second straight loss in the big game.

Varina in the 90's was the team to beat in the Richmond Region and a perennial state title contender and in the early 2000's. Year after year Varina put out some of the best talent in the region with legendary coach Gary Chilcoat leading the Blue Devils but they never got back to the big game.

Four years later (2003) Hopewell would end the regions state title drought and Meadowbrook follow a year later.

In the 22 years since Varina lost by one point to CD Hylton the Blue Devils saw their dominance in the region erode, other teams rise, other teams win titles... Hopewell, Meadowbrook, Thomas Dale, Manchester, Dinwiddie LC Bird, and rival Highland Springs.

Today it was was different... the season as a whole was different. In 5 of the last 6 games the Blue Devils either won by a touchdown or less and in some cases had to play from behind as was the case last week against King's Fork and Patrick Henry the week before that.

Today was no different.

Varina built a 14-0 lead behind a physical defense and an offense that was having no trouble moving the ball on the Spartans.