VirginiaPreps - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 OL Zach Rice Interview

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was on hand for the G.A.M.E. Academy prospect camp at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex on Saturday and caught up with 4-star class of 2022 offensive lineman Zach Rice.

The 6-foot-6, 282-pounder has a loaded offer sheet, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Florida, FSU and, of course, North Carolina, among many others.

Rice is from Lynchburg, VA, and attends Lynchburg Christian Academy.

Here is a transcript of what Rice had to say:





Q: You probably haven’t had many chances to get out with a lot of guys and workout so this must be pretty exciting for you.

RICE: "Yes, sir. Some of my college buddies that came home that are like 20 years old, so I've been doing pass sets... Other than that, I've been low key just working every morning, working out a couple of times a day. And just resting, honestly."





Q: What do you home to get out of being here today?

RICE: "I hope to compete. I've seen a whole bunch of really of incredible faces here so I like that, and in Lynchburg, the closest person to me is (2022 OL) Gunner Givens. But other than that, I can't really compete with anybody else."





Q: What do you know about UNC and what coach do you communicate with most often?

RICE: "I know a lot about the program and the history. The history is really rich and I really like the Tar Heels. (Assistant) coach (John) Lilly, I've really been building a relationship with him. We have a call-in schedule and he's a real cool guy. I love how they're throwing stuff back up with the new coaching staff and basically sounding like he's not going to leave."





Q: Have you been to Chapel Hill?

RICE: "No, sir. (But), as soon as he offered me, my mom (and I) went downstairs and looked at how far Chapel Hill was and it's about two hours and some change. As soon as COVID clears up, I'll be down there."





Q: What are your thoughts on how Mack Brown has changed the program in the last year-and-a-half and where the program is headed?

RICE: "I think the program is headed on a high steeple right now. I kind of get tired of people saying, 'Ah, it's just a basketball school.' But, their academics, they take it so seriously and the football team is really coming up. I'd love to see in '22 when I graduate how incredible it will be."





Q: You have a really impressive offer sheet, what are some of the other schools that you’re really interested in as well?

RICE: "Ohio State, Alabama, hopefully Clemson comes soon. LSU, Georgia, UVA, Virginia Tech, UNC of course, Duke, Arizona State, Miami, University of Florida, Florida State."




