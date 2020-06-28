VirginiaPreps - THI TV: 3-Star 2021 DE George Wilson Interview

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was on hand for the G.A.M.E. Academy prospect camp at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex on Saturday and caught up with 3-star defensive end George Wilson, who will announce his college choice on July 12.

Wilson spoke about how he stayed in shape the last few months during the coronavirus shutdown, what he thinks about North Carolina and the program Mack Brown is building and which other members of UNC’s class of 2021 are actively trying to woo him to Chapel Hill.

The other three schools in Wilson’s final four are Penn State, South Carolina and Arizona State.

Here is a transcript of what Wilson had to say:





Q: What do you hope to get out of this event?

WILSON: “Just get better. Get better, for real.”





Q: What did you do during the quarantine to get better?

WILSON: “Did a lot of work. Worked with my coach. Did a lot of footwork, everything.”





Q: Did you get a chance to work out with a lot of other guys, as well?

WILSON: “Yeah. I worked out with my teammates. We got a little work in.”





Q: We cover UNC, so a few UNC questions for you. The Tar Heels are obviously very interested in you and you’re making a decision here in a couple of weeks. What do you like about the program, especially the last year-and-a-half since Mack Brown took over?

WILSON: “I love the coaches. D re’ Bly, he’s from the (757), so he’s so loved. And, Mack Brown’s got history.”





Q: When you look at how the program is moving and how everything has changed, what are a couple of the other things you find appealing about UNC?

WILSON: “The support (from) their fans. They’ve got good support.”





Q: Have you had a chance to go there and check things out?

WILSON: “Yeah, I went there I think it was October 26, I went there for the Duke game.”





Q: That was a pretty wild atmosphere.

WILSON: “Yeah, it showed a lot of hospitality, it was a rivalry game, so it was lit.”





Q: When you look at the class of ’21, they’ve got 16 committed already and it’s a top-10 class, what intrigues you about potentially being a part of that group?

WILSON: “They have a good future. They’ve got a lot of good recruits.”





Q: Are some of those guys recruiting you right now”

WILSON: “Yeah, they testing me.”





Q: Who do you hear from the most?

WILSON: “Keeshawn Silver. He’s always texting me, man.”





Q: Your decision is July 12, so what are the other schools you’re considering?

WILSON: “South Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State.”



