VirginiaPreps - THI Podcast: Discussing Tychaun Chapman's Commitment To UNC

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss 3-star wide receiver Tychaun Chapman’s commitment to North Carolina, the kind of player he is and what it does for the class of 2022.

Chapman, who attends Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, is the first member of UNC’s class of 2022 and chose the Tar Heels over a final list that included Alabama, Penn State, Maryland and Florida State.

He also had offers from Southern Cal, Virginia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina and many others. Chapman, who is 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, is the No. 8 player at his position nationally and the No. 14 overall prospect in talent-rich Virginia.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



