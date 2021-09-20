THI Podcast: Discussing Key Remaining 2022 Football Targets

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s remaining targets in the class of 2022, which includes 4-star RB George Pettaway, who will announce his decision Wednesday.

In addition, AJ & Deana talk about 5-star OL Zach Rice’s visit for the Virginia game, how it went, who spent time with and for how long, the greeting he got from UNC fans, and what he had to say about it after the visit.

Four-star WR Andre Greene, 3-star athlete Benji Gosnell, and 3-star DB and UVA commit Will Hardy were also discussed on this podcast.

LIST: UNC's current commitments for the class of 2022.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.







