 VirginiaPreps - The latest with 2024 Rivals250 DB Asaad Brown
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-16 21:41:49 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest with 2024 Rivals250 DB Asaad Brown

Asaad Brown
Asaad Brown
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

ATLANTA - One of the highly ranked 2024 prospects to check in at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge today was Rivals250 defensive back Asaad Brown. The Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith star has dozens of offers but two schools with a tiger as their mascot seem to be running out front.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}