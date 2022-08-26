After the surprising departure of Justin Parker following Matoaca's best season in a number of years, folks were wondering if the program could continue its ascension under the guidance of long-time assistant coach Fred Stoots. Thursday night, Coach Stoots and the Warriors looked like they didn't miss a beat as they dropped Glen Allen 21-14 in front of a packed house. Matoaca began the night on offense from their 22-yard line. After two bad snaps, the Warriors were forced to punt from their own end zone. The Jaguars wasted no time putting their first points of the season on the board. Will Noel raced 27-yards to the end zone (PAT West) to put Glen Allen up 7-0.

The snap issues for the Warriors continued on their next drive. Again, the first two snaps of the series were mishandled and they were forced to punt. Glen Allen took over with excellent field position. However, the Jaguars were unable to capitalize as Cole West missed a 36-yard field goal attempt. Matoaca got things going on their third drive of the game. On the first play, Ryley Justus dropped back comfortably in the pocket and delivered a dime to a streaking Paul Lewis down the sideline. Lewis sprinted all the way to the end zone to complete the 80-yard pitch and catch (PAT Gates).

Glen Allen went back to work on their next drive and quickly setup shop inside the Warriors 20. The Jaguars were on the brink of scoring, but Bryce Yates had other plans. Yates picked off Andrew Milwit and returned the interception 100-yards the other way (PAT Gates) to give the Warriors a 14-7 led.

Both teams defense tightened up the remainder of the second period. Matoaca's Mason Short and Glen Allen's Josh Gooding would each record a sack to thwart their opponents drive. Glen Allen chewed away at most of the clock in the third period but was unable to put points on the board. They found themselves in scoring position after a roughing the punter call against the Warriors. However, the offense stalled once again and the Jags came away with zero points. Kymonte Moore picked up a huge sack for the Warriors on 3rd and 9, and the following play, Glen Allen turned the ball over on downs. The Jaguar's defense continued to stand tall against the Warriors offense, forcing them into a punting situation late in the period. Gavin Widener broke through Matoaca defenders, blocked the punt, and advanced it deep into Matoaca territory. Glen Allen finally took advantage of excellent field position following the block. Will Noel cashed in his second rushing touchdown of the evening on a six-yard scamper into the end zone (PAT West) to knot the score at 14 with 11:03 left in the game.

Matoaca put together their first sustainable drive on offense following the Jaguars score. The Warriors marched down the field and the duo of Justus/Lewis hooked up again on a seven-yard slant route (PAT Gates) to put Matoaca back on top 21-14. Glen Allen couldn't muster anything on offense following the Warriors score. Matoaca's defense turned up the heat, and on 4th and long, Mason Short sacked Andrew Milwit for the second time of the night. The Warriors grinded out the clock and lined up in victory formation.

#10 Matoaca (1-0) returns to action next week on the road against Clover Hill (0-0). It will be the Cavaliers first game of the season. Glen Allen (0-1) will host #1 Varina (0-0). The Blue Devils open their season tonight (8/26) against #4 Hopewell (0-0).