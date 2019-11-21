Maryland has added another commitment to the 2021 class in Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge three-star wide receiver Tai Felton , he announced Nov. 21 on Twitter.

Felton, who visited College Park back in July, chose the Terps over offers from Duke, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and more.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker, who also played basketball for the Bulldogs, led Stone Ridge with a team-high 45 receptions for 901 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. His senior season was cut short after tearing his ACL in early October.

Felton becomes the third member of Maryland's 2021 recruiting class, joining Archbishop Spalding three-star defensive back Jayon Venerable and McDonogh athlete Dante Trader, who is also committed to play lacrosse for the Terps.