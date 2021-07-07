Techline Sports Named Official Sports Lighting Provider of the VHSL

Charlottesville, Va. - Techline Sports Lighting and the Virginia High School League (VHSL) have entered into a multi-year partnership, naming Techline Sports Lighting as the Official Sports Lighting Provider of the VHSL.

For more than 20 years, Techline Sports Lighting has been a leader in sports lighting solutions. Techline’s LED technology dramatically improves light levels on the field, eliminates glare and spill concerns, reduces energy consumption by 60-80%, and frees up the operating budget by removing maintenance costs.

Through upgrades or new construction, schools can enhance fan and player experience with customizable Action Lighting and Color Lighting options. School administrators also benefit from Techline’s wireless, remote control capabilities.

“We are excited and are very appreciative to have Techline Sports Lighting join the VHSL as a partner and help support the student-athletes in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Billy Haun, Executive Director of the VHSL.

“Techline Sports Lighting is a committed leader in providing quality lighting for sports venues. They are an innovator and will be a great partner with the VHSL in providing the very best support for education-based athletics and fulfilling our mission to provide high standards and outstanding experiences for school activities and competitions.”

“We are very excited to partner with the VHSL,” said Rick Fain, Director of Marketing Operations. “We are passionate about education both in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities. And while enriching students’ lives, these activities also bring communities together, providing a lifetime of wonderful memories for everyone involved. Techline Sports Lighting is proud of this long-term partnership and looks forward to working with the VHSL to continue their mission.”

The VHSL joins the state associations of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington as the latest sports properties operated by Playfly Sports Properties to partner with Techline Sports Lighting.

VHSL member schools interested in learning more about Techline Sports Lighting, check out www.sportlighting.com or contact Jim “JT” Thomas at jt@sportslighting.com.





ABOUT TECHLINE SPORTS LIGHTING

From design to installation, from professional stadiums to local fields, Techline Sports Lighting is a leader in LED upgrades and new construction sports lighting solutions. Our experienced in-house engineers, designers, electricians, installers, sales and support teams partner with you to provide a turnkey state-of-the-art, maintenance free LED lighting solution all at an incredible value. More than 20 years in business, we have installed over 150,000 fixtures at more than 3,000 venues nationwide.





ABOUT THE VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE

The VHSL is an alliance of Virginia’s public and approved non-boarding, non-public High Schools that promotes education, leadership, sportsmanship, character and citizenship for students by establishing and maintaining high standards for school activities and competitions. The VHSL maintains eligibility and standards for play in 27 sports and in 12 academic activities and sponsors 162 team championships in sports and 27 team championships in activities. Nearly 174,000 students participate in VHSL athletic activities and more than 22,000 in academic activities. Through their participation, these future leaders learn skills and life lessons that will become the foundation for who they are as adults. For more information, visit www.vhsl.org.

-vhsl-