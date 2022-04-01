Tazewell Gets Important Road Victory

The Tazewell Bulldogs went on the road to Fort Chiswell and came away with a 5-2 victory over the home-standing Pioneers.

The game was scheduled to start at 5 pm, but Tazewell didn't arrive until 5:45 and the start of the ballgame was delayed by over an hour. The game then didn't last five innings and was called in the fifth inning due to darkness.



The Pioneers scored twice in the bottom of the first, but after that was shut down by the Tazewell Bulldogs' starting pitcher, Jackson Myers.



Myers went all four innings, striking out eight, and surrendered just three hits and the two first-inning runs.



Fort Chiswell starting pitcher Alex Vaught went 2.1 innings striking out four giving up three runs. Elijah Williams then went the last 2.1 innings as he gave up a couple of runs and struck out four.



"It was kind of a crazy game, said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. "We didn't get to start till right after six o'clock. Then it got dark and we were on the short end of the scoreboard. We didn't hit the ball and give their pitcher credit. He had us off balance after the first inning. I thought Vaught and Williams pitched well for us."



Tazewell's Jon Davis drove in a pair of runs on two hits, and Brody Patterson knocked in one run for the winning Bulldogs. The game was called in the top of the fifth inning after Tazewell had scored twice.



Following a season-opening victory, Fort Chiswell saw their record fall to 1-2 on the young season.





