The call shocked Harris. In looking back on the experience, though, he was introspective.

At first, the new coaches seemed understanding. After the early signing period, though, Harris received a phone call from the ECU staff. They had signed four other defensive backs in their class. They no longer had room for him. Harris had lost his scholarship offer.

Harris' future appeared secure, but things began to unravel when Montgomery was fired at the end of November. Harris made another visit to Greenville to meet the new coaching staff but wanted to develop a relationship with them before signing a letter of intent. Instead of signing in December, he decided to wait until the February signing period.

Harris is one of the best players in Northern Virginia, a standout performer at both defensive back and running back for the Woodbridge Vikings. His performances caught the attention of several schools, including Cincinnati, Temple, and Virginia, who each offered him a scholarship. Harris, however, felt a connection with East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery and his coaching staff. The Pirates were the first program to offer him, and after making multiple visits to Greenville, Harris gave his verbal pledge to ECU in April.

That hype, though, can be misleading. The spectacle that everyone sees isn't representative of the experience of most athletes and their families. For many of them (maybe most of them), recruiting can be a stressful process. Players are told where they sit in interested schools' pecking orders at their positions, and they wait anxiously as other players make commitments. Receiving a scholarship offer can be a life-changing opportunity, but getting that opportunity is often a matter of cold, hard numbers.

College football recruiting can often feel like a circus. The subject evokes images of high-profile guys making televised announcements and hats being switched in signing day ceremonies. Some fans treat it almost as a separate sport, rooting for their school to win a mythical recruiting championship, or to at least be ranked higher than their rivals. It's a scene that thrives on hype.

"The commitment to East Carolina, I was sloppy," he said. "I just got too comfortable. It kind of broke me a little bit. I should have remained humble. Even after I got dropped, I should have remained humble. I know that God's got me and that I'm in good hands."

Losing the ECU scholarship left Harris in a bind. He had the other offers, but those programs had filled their classes in December as well. That was the case with most schools, making it difficult to find a new home. Two FCS schools offered him a scholarship, but he wasn't ready to give up on playing at the highest level.

Somewhat by chance, Harris came across the Naval Academy. Living in Northern Virginia, Harris was already familiar with the Navy program, but their paths had never crossed during recruiting. That changed when Harris noticed on Twitter that a defensive back had de-committed from the Midshipmen. Knowing that a spot had opened up, Harris asked his high school coach, Gary Wortham, to send his film to the Navy staff. Wortham is acquaintances with Navy run game coordinator Ashley Ingram and passed the film along. According to Harris, Navy's coaches liked what they saw.

"They say I hit hard, I have good feet, and I'm very fast and agile," he said.

A week after he submitted his film, Harris was invited to take a visit to Annapolis. One week after that visit, Harris committed to joining Navy's 2019 recruiting class.

"It feels great," he said. "I feel like I have a lot of responsibility to fulfill."

It might seem crazy to commit to a place like the Naval Academy after such a whirlwind of a recruitment, especially after having been set on ECU for so long. USNA is a very different school and carries with it a military service obligation. Making that kind of decision in a matter of two weeks might appear hasty to most people. For Harris, though, the decision was a long time coming. Losing his scholarship to ECU changed his thinking on what he wanted for his future. He just needed to find the right school.

"I would never have thought of getting myself into something as complicated as the Naval Academy," he said. "But in this whole process of de-committing, and how I've grown, I just felt that going into a setting like the Naval Academy, going into that atmosphere, it's a step in the right direction."

That atmosphere is one in which Harris feels that he can thrive.

"It's a good, structured routine," he said. "I like it. It just seems like I'll be very disciplined there."

Academically, USNA is an excellent fit for Harris, who describes himself as a bit of a gearhead. He was planning on studying engineering at ECU and will do the same in Annapolis.

"I love mechanical engineering," he said. "I'm a vehicle type of guy. I love cars. I know they're #5 in the country for undergraduate [mechanical] engineering. I've done my research. I'm very fond of what I'm getting into with academics and all the programs that I'll be introduced to."

He is just as enthusiastic about the military commitment. Rather than shy away from it, Harris was impressed with having a well-paying career waiting for him upon graduation.

"This is outstanding," he said. "I can provide for my family. I'm thinking about what my future could be."

With the perspective he gained through his recruiting process, Harris felt that committing to the Naval Academy was a simple choice. He lost one opportunity, but when another one presented itself, he knew he had to take it.

"I know for sure that I'll be playing football," he said. "I know once I'm done with college, I'll be pursuing a career. I have a plan set right there for me. You're either going to take it, or you're going to leave it. Be a man, or be a boy. So, all right, let me man up and do what's best for me."

The plan is a little less clear on the field. Harris excelled on both sides of the ball in high school and could play either offense or defense for Navy. The coaches see his versatility as one of his strengths. That's especially true on defense, as new defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will find a place for anyone who can run.

"They said that they envision me anywhere," said Harris. "I could be a hybrid [linebacker], I could be corner, I could be free safety or strong safety. They said that we'll figure it out once I get there."

In the meantime, Harris has some advice for other athletes going through the recruiting process.

"Just be on top of everything. Keep in contact with all recruiting directors and coaches. Make sure the relationship is there. Just have your eyes open, because anything can happen. It's a business."