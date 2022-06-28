Tavorian Copeland is in!

Virginia Tech’s next pledge is in the fold! Appomattox (Va.) County linebacker Tavorian Copeland has committed to Virginia Tech!

The 6-4, 193-pound outside linebacker is unranked by Rivals.com, so his commitment does not yet impact the Team Recruiting Rankings. He is the 10th commitment in the group, and the only one (for now) who is not regarded a three-star prospect.

Copeland took his official visit to Blacksburg the June 10 weekend, and the Orange and Maroon immediately seized hold of the momentum that gave them in his recruitment. He also visited Virginia, though the majority of his other attention came from mid-major programs (including those in the Ivy League).

